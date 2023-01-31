(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

No one talks enough about the importance of the best gaming chairs. While the best GPUs like the RTX 4070 Ti get all the headlines, what are you going to sit on to actually play the best PC games on? We spend so much time sitting at our desks topping the leaderboards, so making sure you have a comfortable and reliable gaming chair is paramount to a great PC gaming experience.

But before you decide on which chair to pair with the best gaming PC, there are a couple things to keep in mind before you buy. The biggest, of course, is budget. There are gaming chairs that cost a couple hundred bucks to a couple thousand, so figuring out how much cash you have to burn is super important.

You should also make sure you fall within the weight limit of the chair you’re looking at. Every chair has a weight limit, and there are gaming chairs out there that’ll fit your body no matter your size and body type.

I went ahead and gathered the best gaming chairs here based on what I’ve personally sat in before. And trust me, I do a lot of sitting, so I’m pretty much an expert.

What to look for in the best gaming chair

😴 Get something that looks comfortable

👀 Keep the decor in your gaming space in mind

🏋️ Each chair has a weight limit. They’re there for a reason.

🤑 As always, budget is king

1. Razer Enki

Of course Razer makes the best gaming chair

💪 Extremely strong build quality

🛏️ Very comfy

💰A bit expensive

Out of all the gaming chairs I’ve had the pleasure of testing in my time, the Razer Enki is the one that I bought for my home as soon as I sat in it the first time. In fact, I bought it around two years ago, and it’s still the chair I sit in every single day. It’s extremely comfortable and doesn’t show any sign of breaking down any time soon.

And while it is a Razer-branded gaming chair, it doesn’t have a completely obnoxious gamer aesthetic to it. It does have the racer-style shape to it, but the only coloration in my version of the chair is a little Razer logo in the neck pillow near the top. And that’s constantly hidden by a hoodie or another piece of clothing.

I was skeptical when I first heard Razer was making its own gaming chairs, but a couple years later and I can’t imagine having a different chair in my space.

2. Secretlab Titan

A close second best gaming chair

💪 Built to last

⚡Easy to build

🤑 A little expensive

The Secretlab Titan was the gaming chair I had at home before the Razer Enki, and there are still days that I miss it fondly. Not only was it extremely comfortable, but the wide seat made it easy for me to sit cross-legged. This made long gaming sessions with games like The Witcher 3 and Dragon Age Inquisition feel like mere minutes had passed, when really it was already 6 in the morning.

If you’re looking for an extremely comfortable gaming chair, you really can’t go wrong with this Secretlab classic. What’s better, is that even while I really don’t think it’ll fail any time soon, they cover it with one of the best warranties in the gaming chair world. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with the Secretlab Titan

3. DXRacer Formula

The OG gaming chair

✨ The original gamer chair

🌡️ Wide range of different designs

🏋️ Not as durable as some other gaming chairs

No gaming chair conversation is really complete without mentioning the original DXRacer Formula. While this chair has waned in popularity recently thanks to newer, better, options, you still can’t go wrong with DXRacer if you are after the “gamer” aesthetic in your space.

Because the brand has been so prominent for so long, there are plenty of different editions of the DXRacer Formula. This means that no matter what aesthetic you’re going for in your gaming space, you’re going to be able to find a chair that both fits that aesthetic and will be comfortable while doing it. And if you’re worried about the chair not lasting a long time, DXRacer offers a lifetime warranty on the frame of the chair. So, even though it’s a high up-front investment, it should last you a while.

4. Respawn Flexx

Mesh-backed gaming chairs are in. Embrace it.

☁️ Super comfy

🌡️ Mesh material makes it more breathable

🤑 Expensive

When it comes to gaming chairs, mesh seats are a bit underrated. While there’s a plethora of chairs out there bedecked in padding, a flexible mesh seat is a godsend if you live in a humid area.

Because of the nature of the material it’s much more breathable, which will make gaming a much less sweaty experience. It can be a bit difficult to swallow the high price tag when you look at the lack of memory foam or other adjacent materials, but I can tell you from experience that it doesn’t matter.

Because the material is so flexible, it feels like it’s cushioned, even though there isn’t much material there.

Why you can trust my gaming chair recommendations

Because I’m such a huge PC gamer, I’ve sat in so many gaming chairs for extended periods of time. Whether it’s at home or in an office, I’m basically always in a gaming chair, so I know exactly what makes for a good one. I’ve also experienced plenty of gaming chairs that have been hyped up to no end, but ended up being huge wastes of time. My philosophy when it comes to gaming chairs is that long-term comfort is more important than anything. And no matter how many frills a gaming chair might have, it doesn’t matter if your butt starts hurting after an hour or so.

