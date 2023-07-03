(Credit: The Shortcut)

The 4th of July is almost upon us, and that means fireworks, family fun and lots of tempting 4th of July sales to enjoy. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have already kicked off the sales event, but you can also find deals at GameStop, Samsung and many more retailers.

With so many offers vying for your attention, then, it can be hard to find the best 4th of July sales and deals, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for your consideration below.

It’s likely that some of these deals will run during Amazon Prime Day 2023 as well, but if you’re not something who shops on Amazon regularly, that may be a deal breaker. Our advice is to grab these offers before they expire if that happens to be the case. Don’t forget you can save $5 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 when you buy a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

4th of July sales: quick links

4th of July sales: appliance deals 🧺

Buying an appliance might not be the most exciting purchase in the world, but it can make a huge difference when it comes to improving your day-to-day quality of life. Whether you’re splashing out an air fryer or picking up a new vacuum cleaner, these are the best 4th of July sales on appliances we’ve spotted.

Air fryer deals

Coffee maker deals

Keurig 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single Serve Brewer - $189 $145 at Best Buy (save $44)

Kitchen deals

Vacuum deals

Best Buy: 4th of July Sale

4th of July sales: gaming deals 🎮

Tired of socializing with the family and want to take a break from the festivities? These 4th of July gaming deals will keep you entertained for hours during the holiday and in the months ahead. You’ll find offers on the best PS5 SSD with heatsinks, the best Xbox Series X accessories and the best PS5 headsets.

VR deals

Storage deals

Headset deals

Game deals

Buy 2 get one free deals

Best Buy gaming deals

Walmart gaming deals

GameStop: Buy 2 games get 1 free

4th of July sales: TV deals 📺

Looking to upgrade your TV or purchase another set for the bedroom? There are some great TV deals during the 4th of July sales to be had, especially if you’ve been meaning to buy a 4K display. From Samsung to LG, you’ll find some big discounts that are well worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a better television.

Best Buy TV deals

Walmart TV deals

More July 4th deals coming soon…