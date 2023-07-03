Best 4th of July sales 2023: save money with these amazing deals
Don't miss out on these fantastic July 4th deals
The 4th of July is almost upon us, and that means fireworks, family fun and lots of tempting 4th of July sales to enjoy. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have already kicked off the sales event, but you can also find deals at GameStop, Samsung and many more retailers.
With so many offers vying for your attention, then, it can be hard to find the best 4th of July sales and deals, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for your consideration below.
It’s likely that some of these deals will run during Amazon Prime Day 2023 as well, but if you’re not something who shops on Amazon regularly, that may be a deal breaker. Our advice is to grab these offers before they expire if that happens to be the case. Don’t forget you can save $5 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 when you buy a $50 Amazon Gift Card.
4th of July sales: quick links
4th of July sales: appliance deals 🧺
Buying an appliance might not be the most exciting purchase in the world, but it can make a huge difference when it comes to improving your day-to-day quality of life. Whether you’re splashing out an air fryer or picking up a new vacuum cleaner, these are the best 4th of July sales on appliances we’ve spotted.
Air fryer deals
Bella Pro Series Air Fryer -
$59$39 at Best Buy (save $20)
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer -
$119.99$99.99 at Best Buy (save $20)
Coffee maker deals
Keurig 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single Serve Brewer -
$189$145 at Best Buy (save $44)
Kitchen deals
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer -
$449$332 at Walmart (save $117)
Cuisinart FP8GMP1 Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor -
$104$86 at Walmart (save $18) at Walmart
Vacuum deals
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum -
$274$214 at Best Buy (save $60)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum -
$300$190 at Walmart (save $110)
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum -
$249$129 at Walmart (save $120)
4th of July sales: gaming deals 🎮
Tired of socializing with the family and want to take a break from the festivities? These 4th of July gaming deals will keep you entertained for hours during the holiday and in the months ahead. You’ll find offers on the best PS5 SSD with heatsinks, the best Xbox Series X accessories and the best PS5 headsets.
VR deals
Meta Quest 2 128GB -
$399$299 at Best Buy (save $100)
Meta Quest 2 256GB -
$429$349 at Best Buy (save $80)
Storage deals
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD -
$199$139 at Best Buy (save $60)
WD Black SN850 1TB SSD for PS5 -
$239$99 at Best Buy (save $140)
WD Black D10 8TB External Hard Drive -
$259$179 at Best Buy (save $80)
WD Black P10 4TB External Hard Drive -
$129$109 at Best Buy (save $20)
WD Black P40 Game Drive 1TB External SSD -
$179$109 at Best Buy (save $70)
WD Black D30 Game Drive 2TB External SSD -
$239$149 at Best Buy (save $90)
Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S -
$399$279 at Best Buy (save $120)
Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S -
$219$149 at Best Buy (save $70)
Headset deals
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox Headset -
$349$312 at Best Buy (save $37)
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max -
$199$169 at Best Buy (save $30)
Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset for Xbox (refurbished) -
$249$185 at Best Buy (save $64)
Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset for PS5/PS4 (refurbished) -
$249$185 at Best Buy (save $64)
Game deals
Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle -
$299$269 at Walmart (save $30)
Sifu Vengeance Edition (PS5) -
$49$31 at Best Buy (save $18)
Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5) -
$39$19 at Best Buy (save $20)
Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox Series X) -
$39$19 at Best Buy (save $20)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) -
$59$19 at Best Buy (save $40)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) -
$59$19 at Best Buy (save $40)
Far Cry 6 (PS5) -
$39$29 at Best Buy (save $19)
Buy 2 get one free deals
Buy 2 pre-owned games get 1 free - GameStop
4th of July sales: TV deals 📺
Looking to upgrade your TV or purchase another set for the bedroom? There are some great TV deals during the 4th of July sales to be had, especially if you’ve been meaning to buy a 4K display. From Samsung to LG, you’ll find some big discounts that are well worth snapping up if you’re in the market for a better television.
Insignia 50” F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV -
$349$199 at Best Buy (save $150)
Toshiba 65” C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV -
$529.99$329.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
Samsung 75” QN85C NEO QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV -
$2,699$2,199 at Best Buy (save $500)
Samsung 65” S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV -
$1,999$1,599 at Best Buy (save $400)
LG 48” A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV -
$1,299$599 at Best Buy (save $700)
HiSense 43” 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV H4030F Series -
$249$178 at Walmart (save $71)
Vizio 65” V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V655-J09 -
$528$398 at Walmart (save $130)
LG 70” 4K UHD webOS Smart TV -
$648$498 at Walmart (save $150)
More July 4th deals coming soon…
The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.