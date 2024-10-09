Image credit: Beats

Amazon has the Beats Studio Pro for more than half off for Prime Day

You can score the headphones for just $169.99

If headphones aren’t for you, you can also get Beats earbuds for less

Neither of these deals will last long, so act fast.

Amazon Prime Day is still going on with plenty of great deals to go around, and while the AirPods Pro 2 deal may be my personal favorite of the event, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great deals worth mentioning. One that comes to mind involves Apple’s other headphone brand: Beats.

During the Prime Day fall event, you can score Beats Studio Pro for $169.99, which is a 51% discount from their original price of $349.99. It’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on headphones throughout the entire event, including the 43% discount on Bose QuietComfort headphones. It’s also one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the Studio Pros reach, if not the lowest.

Originally debuting in July 2023, the Beats Studio Pro took the design of previous Beats headphones and gave it new life with an improved acoustic platform for richer sound quality, longer battery life with up to 40 hours of listening time, active noise cancellation and transparency mode, spatial audio, and a USB-C port that supports lossless audio quality.

These headphones have proven to be some of the best that Beats has ever shipped. Not only do they give fans of the brand that signature “b” logo on the side, but they’re great headphones with all the features you’d expect from a pair of high-end cans. Plus, they’re great no matter which smartphone you have; you can quickly pair them , adjust EQ settings, and even update the firmware regardless of whether you’re running iOS or Android.

The Prime Day deal applies to the Black, Deep Brown, Matte White, Navy, and Sandstone colors. I think they all look really great in the images I saw, so you really can’t go wrong with any of them. Of course, you’ll need a Prime account to access this deal, so be sure to log in before placing an order.

If you’re more of an earbuds person, Beats has you covered. The company’s Studio Buds+ are on sale for Prime Day for $129.99, down 24% from $169.95. The buds offer a richer sound profile than the previous Studio Buds did, longer battery life at up to 36 hours, and stronger active noise cancellation. I’ve purchased these buds for a lot of people in my life and they all love them; they’re great go-to earbuds and work the same way regardless of whether you have an iPhone or Android phone.

