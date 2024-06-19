(Credit: The Shortcut)

✋ Apple has put the Apple Vision Pro 2 on hold

💰 It’s reportedly focusing on creating a cheaper Vision Pro headset

📆 The headset could begin shipping in 2025

🌎 Apple announced the Vision Pro is coming to other countries later this month

Apple has reportedly put its plans for an Apple Vision Pro 2 on hold and has instead shifted its focus to producing a more affordable and cheaper Vision headset that it’s aiming to ship by the end of 2025.

A new report from The Information claims that Apple has been trying to find a way to reduce the cost of the components used inside its $3,499 headset and that slowing sales have also influenced the company’s decision.

Despite receiving generally positive reviews, the Apple Vision Pro’s high price tag was always going to make mass-market adoption difficult. A cheaper Vision Pro headset would stand a far greater chance of tempting those who are interested in VR/AR and familiar with Apple’s ecosystem to give it a go.

The more affordable Apple Vision Pro is reportedly codenamed N109 and it will retain the excellent high-res displays that help separate the Vision Pro from the competition. The headset will have fewer features, to keep costs down, and is expected to be a lot lighter.

A lighter headset is a must, as one of the biggest criticisms leveled at the Apple Vision Pro is that it’s too heavy to be worn comfortably for long periods. A poor fit can also lead to complaints such as headaches to black eyes.

During WWDC 2024, Apple announced that it would ship the Apple Vision Pro to China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore on June 28, and to customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK on July 12.

Apple also previewed the upcoming changes coming to visionOS 2, which includes the ability to create spatial photos from 2D images, improvements to Mac Virtual Display, and Train Support to name but a few new features.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.