Image credit: Apple

📅 Apple is set to make a number of announcements next week

🖥️ A teaser posted to X hints that they’re Mac-related

💻 Rumors point to a MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini refresh with M4

💨 The MacBook Air isn’t expected to receive an upgrade until 2025

On the heels of announcing the iPad mini 7 and launching the iPhone 16 series, Apple has teased a week of new Mac announcements that begin this Monday. The company’s senior VP of marketing Greg Joswiak posted a teaser on X with the caption “Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned…”

As for what to expect, all signs point to the new Mac line powered by the M4 chip, including an updated MacBook Pro. We’ve been following rumors, leaks, and reports for the past few months that point to the M4 Macs being unveiled in late October, and while it won’t be a full-fledged special event, it seems like it’ll be a week of press releases announcing the news.

M4 Mac lineup: what to expect

During Apple’s flurry of announcements, we’ll likely see the new MacBook Pro with M4. The machine isn’t expected to receive a design upgrade, but the base model will allegedly get an extra USB-C port. You’ll have the choice between an M4 Pro or M4 Max processor on the higher-end models, as well as the usual choice between a 14-inch screen or a 16-inch screen.

The Mac mini will get the biggest upgrade this cycle with a big redesign. It’ll physically shrink and resemble the Apple TV more than anything, have more ports, and come with either an M4 or M4 Pro chip. Meanwhile, the iMac is expected to look the same as the current model but gain the standard M4 chip.

Apple’s M4 MacBook Air likely won’t appear in a press release next week. A recent report indicates that it won’t come out until early 2025, which means you’ll have to wait if you’ve been holding off from getting an upgraded Air. You’ll also need to wait until at least March for a new Mac Studio, according to the report.

As for other announcements, leaked code from iOS 18.1 hints at upgraded accessories for the Mac like a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad with USB-C. It’s also possible that Apple is hiding something from us and will drop a surprise product next week, but that generally doesn’t happen unless there’s a special event planned.

Be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut to be the first to know when these new Macs drop.