I’ll help you trade in that old iPhone for a new iPhone 14 starting September 7

🍎 Coming soon: I’ll personally help you get the best iPhone 14/Apple Watch 8 trade-in deals

Like I’ve done with each PS5 restock and I’ve continued to do for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 / Flip 4, I’ll point you to the best new iPhone and Apple Watch prices & trade-in deals during Apple’s event on Wednesday, September 7.

Apple’s trade-in offers have gotten stronger in recent years and its main competition, Samsung, has given Apple every reason to increase iPhone Upgrade values. There’s no reason you should pay full price, yet have a drawer of old iPhones.

Trade-in deals from Samsung are still available until Thursday night:

I’ll do the same when the iPhone and Apple Watch launch

Also, 120+ people replied to this tweet about the new PS5 DualSense Edge controller, and while Sony is likely to charge a lot more for this “pro” gamepad, I’ll show you a way to save money when it does in fact launch. Most people want it for $100 to $120 😅 when Sony is likely to charge at least $179 (maybe $199) 😮, in my opinion (and Adam’s opinion too).

Cue: more trade-ins soon – I’ll try to take the sting 🐝 out of the price.

🚀 Launch event: Wed, Sept 7 at 1pm ET / 10am PT for phones & watches

🛍️ Pre-order date: likely Fri, September 9 at 8am ET for pre-orders

📆 Delivery date: likely Fri, September 16 for shipments/store pick-ups

📱 iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

⌚ Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch 8 Rugged Edition

What’s happening on September 7 at 1pm ET

At 1pm ET / 10am PT, the confirmed Apple Event will likely give us our first official look at the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 (and Watch SE 2). In total, 7 new Apple devices are expected to be unveiled at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Full story: Apple launch dates & timing

🆕 Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge is a new ultra-customizable controller

🤓 Change the stick caps, back buttons, deactivate specific buttons & more

😲 You can also save multiple control profiles, adjust your setups while in-game, and even replace each individual stick module

📆 Release date: No timing yet, we suspect before the holidays

💰 Price: Could cost between $179 and $249 (explained in the full story)

🤔 A price point of $199 seems likely, considering its features

😟 Anything higher might put people off, even pro gamers

DualSense Edge features

DualSense Edge price analysis

📆 Sony says its PlayStation VR 2 headset is ‘coming in early 2023’

🥽 This means Sony’s PSVR 2 headset will miss the holidays

💿 But it’ll improve supply and launch with more virtual reality games

💰 No word on the PSVR 2 pre-order date or price yet

PSVR 2 release window revealed

PSVR 2 explainer & pre-order tracker

🗣️ Alexa Game Control is a new voice tool from Amazon that lets you play games using Alexa

🔊 The technology promises to let you perform in-game actions like swapping weapons using your voice

🎙️ You can use any microphone or headset, and you don’t need to say the wake word “Alexa”

🧟 The feature was announced at Gamescom 2022 and is supported by Dead Island 2 on PC and Xbox Series X|S

Alexa Game Control in Dead Island 2

🙌 Too many games announced to name, but the full story has a games list

🏆 Gamescom award 2022 winners and nominees listed too

Everything that happened at GamesCom

🚁 Snap launched a cute yellow Snapchat selfie drone in April 2022

📸 It takes silent selfie videos & pictures 10 seconds at a time

💰 Despite being $229 and lighter than any DJI drone, it didn’t sell well

🙅‍♂️ Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is sidelining further drone development

😬 Remind me to take my drone out of the recycle bin after this photo

Full story: Snap Pixy's RIP moment