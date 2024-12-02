(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple’s iPad line is still on sale for Cyber Monday

💰 You can get everything from an 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for $849 to a 10th-generation iPad for $279

✨ The brand-new iPad mini is also on sale for the holidays

📅 These deals will expire quickly, so jump on ASAP

We’re tracking the best Cyber Monday deals you can get, and one of the hottest deals around involves Apple’s iPad line. You can save a lot of money with this year’s Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts reaching not just the highest-end OLED iPad Pro, but the 10th-generation iPad and latest iPad mini as well.

Cyber Monday iPad deals 2024

To save big on a new iPad this Cyber Monday, you’ll need to shop at Amazon and Best Buy. Other retailers are running their own deals on the tablets, but we were able to find the best prices at these two retailers in particular.

🧑‍🏫 iPad Pro: Apple’s latest iPad Pro, outfitted with an OLED display and the M4 processor, is on sale for Cyber Monday. You can save $150 on the 11-inch model, bringing its price down from $999 to $849. On Amazon, you’ll need to clip the Prime-exclusive $50 coupon before checking out, while Best Buy shoppers will need to log into their Best Buy Plus accounts to get the extra savings.

Amazon: iPad Pro (11-inch, M4)

Best Buy: iPad Pro (11-inch, M4)

Meanwhile, the 13-inch iPad Pro is also on sale and doesn’t require any extra steps to save big. Amazon and Best Buy have knocked $200 off the price, bringing it down from $1,299 to $1,099. The discount stretches across every model of the 13-inch iPad Pro, too, so you can upgrade to one with cellular connectivity and more storage while still saving some cash.

Amazon: iPad Pro (13-inch, M4)

Best Buy: iPad Pro (13-inch, M4)

🪶 iPad Air: If an iPad Air is on your shopping list this holiday season, you can save $100 thanks to Cyber Monday. That brings its price down from $599 to $499, which makes it a pretty sweet deal considering you get a good-looking 11-inch Liquid Retina display and an M2 chip. I sniffed around to find deals on the 13-inch Air, and the best I could find was $100 off the 256GB model, bringing the price down from $899 to $799.

Amazon: iPad Air (11-inch, M2)

Amazon: iPad Air (13-inch, M2)

Best Buy: iPad Air (11-inch, M2)

Best Buy: iPad Air (13-inch, M2)

🌈 iPad (10th generation): Of course, one of the most popular iPad deals is the iPad (10th generation), which is on sale for $70 off. That brings its price down from $349 to $279, making the device an incredible value thanks to the 10.9-inch screen, A14 Bionic, and all-day battery life. This one’s a no-brainer if you know you want to get someone special a new iPad and aren’t sure which one to buy.

Amazon: iPad (10th Generation)

Best Buy: iPad (10th Generation)

🤏 iPad mini: Then there’s the iPad mini 7, which was announced all of six weeks ago. It’s already on sale for Cyber Monday, knocking $30 off the ticket price of $499. At $469, it’s a bit easier to justify picking up, especially since it now comes with a powerful A17 Pro processor and Apple Pencil Pro support. It also supports Apple Intelligence.

Amazon: iPad Mini 7

Best Buy: iPad Mini 7

A couple of outliers from these deals include the previous-generation iPad mini and the 9th-generation iPad with the Home button. The deals are far from consistent across retailers, and I wasn’t able to find anything revolutionary for either. In fact, oftentimes, their sale prices would be higher than what their successors cost, so you’re better off buying Apple’s latest and greatest instead of older models.

