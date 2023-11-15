The AirPods Pro 2 will see a significantly discounted price as part of Walmart Black Friday deals. Right now, they retail for $199, down from their launch price of $250 – but before you click on that buy button you should actually wait until the $169 price drop on November 22.

With up to $80 in savings, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation will be at their lowest price ever, and we mean ever, making them a perfect steal for Black Friday.

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen deal

And in case you’re asking yourself what about the new Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C, these practically offer the same audio quality, features, and battery life. The only thing the USB-C-equipped model brings to the table is some more protection against dust and lossless audio with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.

Otherwise, there’s little reason to let a deal like this slip by. The AirPods Pro 2 offers class-leading noise canceling with fantastic sound quality. The Spatial Sound is great too and cool as you hear the sound come in and out as you turn your head away from your connected devices, whether it be an iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad, or Apple TV.

If you like killer deals like these you’ll love all the other Walmart Black Friday deals we’ve rounded up. On top of that we’re serving up the best Black Friday deals for the rest of the month so be sure to check out the rest of our coverage.

