💅 Amazon has launched a new ‘sassy’ personality for Alexa+

🤫 The new personality is designed specifically for adults, and needs an additional security check to be enabled

😅 The personality is designed to bring “”unfiltered personality with razor-sharp wit, playful sarcasm, and occasional censored profanity”, according to Amazon

📆 It joins the original three Brief, Chill and Sweet options that launched in late February

Amazon has added another personality to its new AI-driven form of Alexa – Alexa+ – with a new “Sassy” option.

As per a press release, this personality is specifically designed for adults, and before it can be enabled on a supported Echo device, users will be required to go through additional security steps in the Alexa app.

Furthermore, the personality style won’t be available when Amazon Kids is enabled for its adult-centric audience.

The profile can be accessed in the Amazon Alexa mobile app, where if you enable it, you’re warned that it uses explicit language. That’s why it requires a security check. On iOS, this involves a Face ID scan, presumably for authentication to make sure the user is an adult.

The press release states that Sassy is designed to bring an “unfiltered personality with razor-sharp wit, playful sarcasm, and occasional censored profanity”.

Amazon says it’s designed for those “who appreciate humor with an edge” and that it “delivers entertaining banter and clever comebacks that keep things interesting”.

The Alexa app also had warned that the style could contain “mature subject matter.”

However, it turns out that this is not Amazon’s version of Grok’s adult AI companions, and that this option won’t go as far as explicit content, hate speech, illegal activities, personal attacks, or anything of that kind.

The Sassy personality joins three other personalities that launched in late February for Alexa+, with Brief, Chill and Sweet.

The e-commerce giant has gone big on AI with Alexa+ in new Amazon devices, plus has employed it to help you decide what to buy on amazon.com. It has even integrated AI into its Prime Video service with the introduction of Video Recaps and more besides.

Up next: Google Maps just got the ‘biggest navigation upgrade in over a decade’

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.