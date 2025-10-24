🤖 Amazon has added a new AI-powered shopping feature

Amazon has added a new feature that uses its AI to help you decide what to buy from the big online retailer.

The new tool named ‘Help Me Decide’ analyzes your browsing history, searches and preferences to help you decide on a particular product from a category.

If you’ve been sitting on a product page for a while without making a decision, an AI assistant button pops up. Tap it, and Amazon’s AI will pull together the information from your shopping history and recommend a product based on that information.

It will also recommend an alternative upgrade option, plus another if you’re on a budget.

The Help Me Decide tool can also group together related searches. The example Amazon provided was the AI recommending an all-seasons tent for four people when the user had been searching for adult and children’s sleeping bags, camping accessories, and hiking boots.

In this instance, it provided an explanation as to why the tent is a stronger option, and brings in customer reviews to back it up. It appears that the usefulness of the AI’s recommendation to you will be based on how much notice you take of a product’s reviews.

The Help Me Decide system utilizes Amazon’s own Bedrock and SageMaker machine learning platforms, plus its OpenSearch tool, to make it all work and follows on from previous endeavors to add AI as a helping hand.

Earlier this year, Amazon added its Interests tool, using AI to generate shopping results based on language prompts you provide.

The company also started experimenting with AI hosts in May 2025 that summarize products for you before you buy them, again relying on customer reviews for a lot of it.

In addition, OpenAI’s new Atlas browser has ChatGPT built right into it that can be used for tasks such as shopping for items and for working out appointments, for instance.

The Help Me Decide feature is available now in the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android, and in the mobile browser.

