Amazon has given its upgraded Alexa+ voice assistant a choice of different personalities as part of its latest upgrade.

The brand has shown off three different personalities – Brief, Chill and Sweet – that change the tone of the voice assistant if you want to, in a new press release.

In the Brief style, Alexa will respond with shorter, direct responses, while the Chill style will see the voice assistant answer as more of a laid-back friend.

The Sweet style sees Alexa become warmer and more enthusiastic in its responses to your queries, offering encouragement and positivity, according to Amazon.

Amazon has also said that these new styles for Alexa+ have been built on five pillars that contribute to its personality, with expressiveness, emotional openness, formality, directness, and humor all taken into account.

Each style Amazon brings to the assistant represents different levels of these five tenets – for instance, the Brief style is casual, direct and uses minimal humor in its manner to be concise.

If you want to change Alexa’s style, you can either speak to Alexa+ with an Echo device, or access the feature in the Amazon Alexa app’s Device Settings under “Personality Style”.

These three personality styles are only the first to ship, and Amazon says more should be on the way in the future. They can only be accessed in the US at the time of writing.

The e-commerce giant has gone big on AI in recent months, employing it to help you decide what to buy on amazon.com, plus it has integrated AI with its introduction of Video Recaps on Prime Video, and more besides.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.