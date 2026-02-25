🙋‍♀️ Oura has launched its own AI model targeted squarely at women’s health

Oura has announced that it’s launched its own proprietary AI model designed to provide insights on women’s health, specifically.

As per a new press release, Oura has unveiled its own AI large language model that’s designed to provide users with personalized insights across reproductive health.

The model powers Oura’s existing AI chatbot, Oura Advisor, and is designed to support questions on all areas of reproductive health, from early menstrual cycles through to menopause.

It’s being rolled out through Oura Labs, the experimental opt-in feature hub that can be found within the Oura app for those who wish to give it a go.

Oura says that the AI model draws from a broad foundation of established medical standards, research, and knowledge sources reviewed by Oura’s in-house team of board-certified clinicians and women’s health experts, and integrates biometric signals and long-term trends to deliver personalized, evidence-based guidance.”

It’s designed to provide a more contextually aware and personalized set of insights to any questions users may have, rather than attempting to make do with a one-size-fits-all answer, especially given the complexity of women’s health.

Ricky Bloomfield, the chief medical officer at Oura has called the model “a fundamental shift in how we responsibly deploy AI in health to meet the needs of our members.”

Oura also says the model is designed to be “non-dismissive, reassuring, and emotionally supportive, helping women feel seen and equipped to have more informed and confident conversations with their providers.“

It’s hosted entirely on company-controlled infrastructure, and the conversations users have with the AI model won’t be shared or sold. It can be accessed by opting into Oura Labs in the Oura app.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.