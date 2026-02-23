(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤖 Samsung is expanding the capabilities of Galaxy AI with Perplexity

🗣️ The company has announced that you’ll be able to use the agent by saying “Hey, Plex”

📱 It’ll be deeply integrated into the Galaxy experience and connect with Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, and more

👀 Samsung says the feature will launch on “upcoming flagship Galaxy devices,” which probably means the S26 series

Samsung wants to give users more options when using AI on its smartphones, and the company has announced a big expansion coming to upcoming Galaxy devices: Perplexity. It’ll be integrated directly into the core Galaxy AI experience and can be summoned by saying “Hey, Plex,” which will make for at least three different ways you can summon an AI agent with your voice on a Galaxy phone. We expect Perplexity to debut first on the Galaxy S26 series, which will be announced this Wednesday during Unpacked.

Samsung says that Perplexity will be “deeply embedded across select Samsung apps,” which includes things like Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder, and Calendar. Some third-party apps will also be supported, according to the company. You’ll be able to use Perplexity’s AI agent for multi-step workflows, which could help you save time since you can use your voice to move between apps instead of having to open them all separately.

We’ve seen this kind of functionality before. With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a new way to perform multi-step actions across apps for things like booking specific dinner reservations based on dietary restrictions and alerting guests, booking a ride share, and more. It sounds like Perplexity’s integration will be similar, but focus more on system-level functionality.

“Hey, Plex” will be the third way you can summon an AI agent on a Galaxy phone. You can also use “Hey, Bixby” for asking about settings on your phone and doing research, as well as “Hey, Google” to summon Gemini. Samsung clearly wants to make sure it checks each box depending on a specific user’s needs and preferences when it comes to AI, and Perplexity integration is an important notch in the belt because of it.

Samsung will likely talk more about Perplexity on Galaxy phones during Unpacked on Wednesday, February 25. We expect the company to announce the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra there, as well as new Galaxy Buds. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.