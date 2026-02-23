(Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

👀 Apple could bring a new color to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models

🔴 Rumors indicate a “deep red” has been tested for the new phones

👏 It’d be the first time Apple has used red as an option since the iPhone 14

🤲 The iPhone Fold is set to be more restrained with colors, by comparison

Apple looks poised to revive a lesser-spotted color option for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

As per Apple tipster Mark Gurman with Bloomberg, Apple has been testing a “deep red” color for the two devices.

If this rumor turns out to be true, it’d be the first time ever that the brand has put out a Pro or Pro Max phone with a red colorway.

The last time Apple introduced red was on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, although with the “deep red’ Gurman is talking about, it sounds like it may be more of a burgundy finish than a classic red.

Apple has been rumored to have looked at purple and brown finishes, according to Gurman, although he said that these seem to be “variants of the same idea – given that the tones are fairly similar.” It seems like red may be the way forward, if that’s the case.

With regards to the long-rumored iPhone Fold, Gurman has said that Apple plans to “stay away from fun colors” and offer the phone in the brand’s more traditional space gray/black/silver finishes.

It’s pleasant to see Apple giving different colors a go, especially with the impending rumor that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 won’t be in the most exciting of finishes.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.