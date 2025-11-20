🤖 Amazon has launched a new AI feature for Prime Video

Amazon has launched a new AI-powered Video Recaps feature for its Prime Video streaming service.

According to a press release, the Video Recaps system is a “first-of-its-kind application for generative AI”. It uses artificial intelligence to “identify a show’s most important plot points, combining them with synchronized voice narration, dialogue snippets, and music to create a visual summary for the new season.”

The idea is, if you want a more detailed reminder of what’s happened in a series, then you can press the ‘Recap’ button and get a richer breakdown of what has gone on beyond the small series description.

Amazon says the new Video Recaps system follows on from last year’s release of X-Ray Recaps. This utilizes AI to create spoiler-free text summaries of key events happening during a series, such as character-driven plot points and key cliffhangers.

The way you can find the Video Recaps is by going to the next session of a supported Prime Original series – a Recap button will be available to select. Clicking it will reveal any recaps available, be it Video or the aforementioned X-Ray ones in video or text form.

Video Recaps are already rolling out in beta form on select English-language Prime Original series in the USA. The list of supported series includes:

Fallout

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bosch

The Rig

Upload

Amazon says users can access Video Recaps “on their living room device”, with additional devices expected to be supported “in the coming months”.

This also isn’t the first time Amazon has integrated AI into its services, with the platform recently employing artificial intelligence as personal shoppers to help you decide what to buy.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.