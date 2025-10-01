🆕 Amazon has unveiled a range of new hardware at its fall hardware event

🔊 These include new Echo Speakers, new Fire TV devices and numerous Blink and Ring home security cameras

🤖 A lot of the new devices harness the power of Amazon’s revamped Alexa+ voice assistant for more advanced and cleverer workloads

💰 Devices range from $60 to $600 in terms of price, with varying dates of availability

Amazon just unveiled a host of exciting new devices at its fall hardware event ahead of Prime Day October, resulting in a monumental revamp of its product ecosystem.

Amazon has redesigned everything from the Echo Show to its Ring devices, and also showed off a more advanced Alexa+ voice assistant.

Here’s the lowdown on everything that Amazon announced during its expansive event.

New Echo speakers

Amazon announced two new Echo speakers in the $100 Echo Dot Max and $220 Echo Studio. It’s been several years since their predecessors arrived, so the speakers were due a refresh.

Amazon says the new Echo Dot Max can offer three times the bass of the fifth-gen Echo Dot model and has sound that’ll adapt to where you place it. In addition, it has a new design that helps with low-end extension by putting the speaker directly into the device’s housing. The new Echo Dot Max actually has two speakers, with a “high excursion woofer” for deep bass and a “custom tweeter for crisp high notes”.

Amazon Echo Dot Max - $99

Amazon Echo Studio - $219

The new Echo Studio is 60 percent smaller than the last model, supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos and, according to Amazon, has three “optimally placed full-range drivers” for “immersive sound”, as well as a “powerful high-excursion woofer that delivers deep, immersive bass”.

Both the Echo Studio and Echo Dot Max speakers are set to launch in just a few weeks on October 29.

Alexa Home Theater

To complement the new Echo speakers, Amazon is implementing a surround sound feature that will allow you to pair up to five Echo Studio or Echo Dot Max speakers to a compatible Fire TV Stick to unlock more immersive audio.

Alexa will apparently set everything up for you once you plug the speakers in, including tuning them for your space automatically – similar to Sonos’ TruePlay system, it seems.

The speakers will be sold in ‘Alexa Home Theater’ bundles, too.

New Echo Shows

There are two new Echo Show models available, and both the eight and 11-inch models have been built with Alexa+ in mind.

The refreshed models feature new front-facing stereo speakers and an upgraded microphone alongside improved cameras with 13MP lenses. It means Alexa can recognize you when you approach the device and display personalized information.

For instance, Amazon says it could display footage from a Ring system you have integrated into your network, and the new Echo Show’s smart home hub supports devices in Matter, Thread and Zigbee systems, too.

Amazon Echo Show 8 - $179

Amazon Echo Show 11 - $219

Amazon says that the displays of the new Echo Show models feature a negative LCD designed for maximizing viewing angles, and they have new color-coded calendars to ensure each family member can see their own schedule.

The Echo Show 8 costs $180, while the Echo Show 11 is $220. Both devices are available for pre-order now, and ship on November 12.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

Amazon has brought together the Kindle Scribe 2 and Colorsoft tablet models into one option, as there’s now a full-color version of Amazon’s writing tablet called the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft.

With this tablet, Amazon is using its own custom display tech with a color filter and what they call a “light guide” with nitride LEDs. It’s designed to boost color without washing out details.

Amazon has also developed a new rendering engine to make sure writing feels fluid and natural. You’ll be able to choose from ten colors for writing, drawing, and annotation workloads, along with five highlighter colors. The device is also said to run for weeks on a single charge.

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will be available in the US later this year, starting at $630. It’s coming to the UK and Germany in early 2026.

Refreshed Kindle Scribe

Amazon has also refreshed the standard Kindle Scribe, kitting it out with a larger 11-inch screen to match the dimensions of a piece of paper, while being just 5.44mm thin and weighing in at 400g.

It is 40 percent faster than the old model in terms of page turning and writing workloads, while also coming with texture moulded glass to improve friction for writing and the same clever front light system as the Colorsoft model.

Amazon has also put a quad-core processor and more RAM inside the new Scribe to help power its AI-driven features, such as summaries of information and the option to ask follow-up questions on your notes. You’ll also be able to send any notes to Alexa+ from early 2026 and have a conversation about them.

The new Scribe supports Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive for accessing documents. You can also export annotated PDFs and converted notes as text or an embedded image using OneNote. The tablet also attaches with a new pen.

The new Scribe should be on sale in the USA for $500 by the end of 2025, and will be available in the UK and Germany in early 2026. Amazon is selling a version without its front light for $430.

Fire TV

Amazon has also unveiled some new products for its Fire TV range:

Fire TV Stick 4K Select – ships next month for $40, supports HDR10+ and a range of streaming services, with support for Alexa+, Luna, and Xbox Cloud Gaming forthcoming

New Omni QLED TVs – 60 percent brighter panels, along with clever presence detection to turn them on/off and the ability to display photos and artwork. Available in 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch variants, starting at $480

New Budget 2-Series Fire TV models – 30 percent faster than its predecessor with a Dialogue Boost feature. 32 or 40-inch 4K variants available from $160

Vega OS – Amazon also announced it’s bringing its own OS to its Fire TVs and Sticks, including the 4K Select

Blink

There are also three new Blink cameras available for pre-order now:

Blink Outdoor 2K+ - $90, has a 4x zoom, two-way talk with noise cancellation, enhanced low-light performance and smart notifications for motion detection if you’re a Blink Plus subscriber

Blink Mini 2K+ - $50, primarily designed for indoor use, although it has a weather-resistant power adapter for outdoors, and has the same features as the Outdoor 2K+

Blink Arc – $100, houses two Mini 2K+ cameras to combine footage into one seamless feed for a wider FOV. Blink Plus subscribers can access 180-degree footage, and it can be used outside with a weather-resistant power adapter

Ring

As for Amazon’s other home security products, Ring, it had more in the way of clever software rather than outright new hardware:

Retinal Vision – uses AI to optimize image quality with back-side illumination sensors to aid in low-light areas

Retinal Tuning – samples your Ring camera’s quality several times in a two-week period to attempt to improve image quality

These new software features are part of a range of new Ring devices, which are up for pre-order:

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus 2K – $180

Ring Indoor Plus Cam 2K – $60

Ring Outdoor Cam Pro 4K – $200

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro 4K – $240

Ring Wired Doorbell Pro 4K – $250

Ring Floodlight Cam Pro 4K – $280

Amazon is also rolling out Alexa+ features for these new devices in December, such as Alexa+ Greetings that will allow the AI to make “informed decisions” on how to greet certain visitors.

There is also Familiar Faces, which uses facial recognition to help Ring notify you when someone it recognizes is at the door.

The Search Party function rolls out in November and is designed to help people find lost dogs. When a neighbour reports a lost dog in the Ring app, nearby Ring cameras keep a lookout and notify camera owners if they spot what could be the missing dog.

Alexa+

A lot of Amazon’s new hardware is built with Alexa+ in mind, the revamped variant of Amazon’s voice assistant that can do some neat stuff.

Kindle Scribe and compatible Kindle models will get Alexa+ in early 2026, along with the Kindle iOS app later this year. Features include the ‘Story So Far’ option, which will catch you up on anything you’ve read in a book up to a point without spoilers. The ‘Ask The Book’ function will allow you to highlight text in a book and ask questions to receive spoiler-free answers.

As for Fire TV devices, Alexa+ can find scenes in movies using language prompts, such as where or when a certain action happens. It can also recommend films based on your watch history in services such as Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max, and you can ask it to identify on-screen actors and ask for behind-the-scenes info.

The new Echo Show devices will have an Alexa+ shopping widget, where you can keep track of Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods deliveries. You can also access detailed information on products with the ability to reorder items with voice or a tap.

Amazon also says Alexa+ can help you figure out gift ideas based on questions it asks, and it will integrate with third-party app services for things such as TaskRabbit, Fandango, Priceline, Lyft and Uber.

Alexa+ will also be available for third-party speakers, TVs and in-car systems from the likes of BMW, Bose, LG, Samsung, and Sonos.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.