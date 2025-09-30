Seamessly work between iPhone and desktop (Credit: Adobe)

🚀 Adobe Premiere just launched on iPhone today – download it here

📹 It’s a new pro-quality video editor with AI tools and easy workflows

🆓 No catch. It’s free, and there are no ads or watermarks upon export

🎞️ This is an alternative to mobile tools like TikTok-owned CapCut

🤖 Not on iOS? Adobe Premiere is currently in development for Android

Go and download the newly launched Adobe Premiere app for iPhone, a free video editor with multi-track timelines and AI tools. We’re testing it out ourselves this morning at the Amazon devices event to put together our video instead of using ol’ CapCut on our iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Now available to download in the App Store, Premiere on iPhone brings advanced video editing tools and a distinct alternative to TikTok-owned CapCut. Just like Adobe brought real Photoshop to iPhone and Firefly to mobile, Premiere users will feel at home with this app. It goes beyond what the soon-to-be-phased-out Adobe Premiere Rush can do.

Adobe Premiere on iPhone has an easy workflow for mobile (Credit: Adobe)

An alternative to CapCut

I’ve been searching for something like Premiere on iPhone for a long time. Back in January, when CapCut was banned (along with TikTok) in the US, I was hunting for a new multi-track timeline editor. There were very few “premier” options in the App Store.

Final Cut Pro on iPad is good, but it doesn’t work for iPhone and costs $4.99/mo or $50 a year. Adobe has launched Premier on iPhone and iPadOS for free. You only pay for Firefly AI credits and cloud storage – if you even use them.

More to come following the Amazon event where we’re on the scene testing new devices.