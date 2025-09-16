📆 Amazon Prime Day October, called 'Prime Big Deal Days,' runs from October 7 to 8

Amazon has announced Prime Day will return on October 7 to October 8. It’s called ‘Prime Big Deal Days’, but it’s essentially another mini-Prime Day.

It’s important to note that October’s Prime Day event is only for Amazon Prime members. You won’t be able to access the deals when they go live unless you subscribe to Amazon Prime.

When does Amazon Prime Day October begin?

The deals begin on October 7 at 12:01 am PT. You’ll find discounts on a wide selection of beauty products, top electronics, and big name brands such as LEGO, Samsung, LG and more.

You’ll also find offers on groceries, household essentials, so it’s a great time to stock up on everyday goods if you’ve been running low.

Amazon says that Prime members can start enjoying Prime Big Deal Days savings today – with savings on Kindle already live.

Do I need Amazon Prime to access the deals?

Yes, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want to save during the Big Deal Days event. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. A free 30-day trial is available to eligible customers.

Also, Amazon is offering a six-month $0 trial of Prime for Young Adults. After six months, young adults will pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership.

