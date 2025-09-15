(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Apple has released iOS 26 to the public

🫧 The update includes Apple’s big Liquid Glass redesign, Live Translation, a brand-new Phone app, upgrades to Messages, and more

⏮️ The new software is rolling out to iPhones dating back to the iPhone 11

⚙️ Here’s how to install it on your device

Today’s the big day: Apple has released iOS 26 to everyone. The company’s new version of its mobile operating system is rolling out to iPhone users everywhere, after debuting at WWDC this past June and going through a rigorous beta process over the summer. The new software features a range of enhancements, including Apple’s major Liquid Retina redesign, which adds depth and animations to iOS. If you’re excited to give it a try, here’s how to install it.

How to install iOS 26

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

To install iOS 26, follow these steps:

Unlock your iPhone and head to the Settings app. Go to the General section. Tap “Software Update.” Wait for the screen to refresh. It should present iOS 26 as the latest update. If iOS 26 doesn’t appear, try pulling down to refresh. If that still doesn’t work, wait a little while for the update to reach your device.

iOS 26 top features

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

There are a lot of features in iOS 26 worth mentioning. I went over a lot of them in my initial iOS 26 hands-on, and I’ve highlighted a few of my favorites below.

🫧 Bubbly, morphing glass. There is Liquid Glass everywhere in iOS 26, and using it makes the system feel refreshed in a way you won’t get from a flat 2D interface like iOS 18. The three-dimensional nature of iOS 26 helps it feel much more alive, which is also thanks to all the bubbly animations. Menus pop out of buttons, orbs float between toggles when you select them, and the entire UI is more reactive to your touches and swipes.

🗣️ Live Translation will be game-changing. In iOS 26, Apple includes support for Live Translation, an Apple Intelligence-based feature that can translate conversations in real time, breaking language barriers once and for all. You can either use your iPhone through the Translate app, a pair of AirPods to hear the other person’s voice, or two pairs of AirPods for personal listening on both sides of the conversation. The feature also works over FaceTime and in Messages.

🔓 A wild new lock screen. You can just stretch the clock halfway down your screen if you want in iOS 26, which looks sick. You can also add widgets, and notifications and Live Activities will still pop up at the bottom. It’s one of the most distinctive aspects of Apple’s new design language, so you’re going to see a lot of users toy around with it to get a look unique to them.

☎️ The new Phone app rocks. Apple rarely updates the Phone app on iOS, but with iOS 26, it decided to completely revamp it with a new combined interface that lets you see your voicemails, missed calls, and more all in one pane. What’s more, Apple also includes Call Screening to help you avoid picking up the phone if a scammer calls you, and Hold Assist for times when you’re on hold and don’t want to keep your ear to your phone.

🤖 A few AI upgrades. Apple didn’t neglect Apple Intelligence with iOS 26. Alongside Live Translation, the company also includes a Visual Intelligence upgrade that lets you use ChatGPT to learn more about what you’re looking at on your screen, similar to Google’s Circle to Search feature on Android. You can also remix emojis and use AI in Shortcuts.

⬆️ Handy improvements to apps you use every day. Every major app you can think of is essentially getting an upgrade with iOS 26;

📸 The Camera app has been significantly overhauled with a simpler interface;

🏞️ Photos gets an updated layout that looks miles better than what we had with iOS 18;

💬 Messages lets you change the background to your conversations, start polls with your friends, and screen messages from unknown senders;

🎵 Apple Music gets an upgrade with Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, AutoMix for blending songs together, and the ability to pin your favorite music to the top of your library;

📍 Apple Maps supports a feature called Visited Places to remember where you go during trips;

💳 Apple Wallet has been upgraded with nicer boarding passes and a digital passport for domestic travel;

📖 Journal now supports multiple journals and a new map view;

🚗 CarPlay gets Liquid Glass and features like Live Activities;

✅ Reminders gets Apple Intelligence integration for suggesting tasks, grocery items, and follow-ups based on emails and other text on your phone

iOS 26 supported devices

Here’s a list of all the iPhones that support iOS 26:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

