🚗 Google Maps introduces “Ask Maps,” a conversational experience powered by Gemini for complex, real-world questions and trip planning while driving

🗺️Ask Maps can tailor recommendations (e.g., finding vegan-friendly restaurants) and assists with actions like booking reservations or getting directions

🚦 Immersive Navigation offers a vivid 3D view of the route, highlighting critical details like crosswalks and traffic lights to keep drivers focused

👀 New features include enhanced route previews, informed trade-off analysis for alternative routes, updated voice guidance, and destination/parking previews

Google Maps has received a substantial overhaul, and it’s all thanks to Gemini. Google says its AI model will make driving “more intuitive than ever” and it’s the “biggest navigation upgrade in over a decade.”

Ask Maps is a new conversational experience that answers complex, real-world questions as you drive. You can ask things like, “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” or “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?

Simply tap the “Ask Maps” buttons, and you can find information that would have previously been reserved for those who put in the research. You can also use it to plan a trip, by asking questions like: “I’m headed to the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend and Coral Dunes — any recommended stops along the way?”

Ask Maps will even tailor its responses to you, recommending suitable restaurants if you’re a vegan, instead of just any nearby establishments. Once you’ve found a place you like, you can use Ask maps to book a reservation, save a place to a list, share them with friends, or simply get directions to the destination.

Ask Maps is rolling out now in the US and India on Android and iOS, with a desktop version coming soon.

Along with Ask Maps, Google is also adding Immersive Navigation, which helps you stay focused on the road, and provides real-world information and natural directions. Maps come to life with a vivid 3D view that reflects the world around you, and Maps will highlight critical details like crosswalks, traffic lights, and stop signs.

Google is also bringing new functionality to Maps that aims to make your drive as “stress-free as possible”. You’ll be3 able to see more of your route so you can prepare for your next move, with updated voice guidance that sounds more like a friend guiding you.

Maps will also understand tradeoffs when taking alternative routes, informing you whether a trip will take longer but with less traffic, or if it will be faster but with a toll to pay.

Finally, the new Google Maps lets you preview your destination and surroundings with Street View imagery, and even get recommendations where to park. As you approach, Maps will highlight the building’s entrance, nearby parking, and which side of the street to be on.

Immersive Navigation is rolling out today in the US and will expand over the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.