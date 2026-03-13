🕹️ Apple Arcade is adding three new games on April 2: Dredge+, Unpacking+, and My Very Hungry Caterpillar+

👏 Dredge+ and Unpacking+ are award-winning titles, with Dredge+ including all released DLC content

🆕 Existing games Disney SpellStruck and Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop are receiving significant updates in April

💰 Apple Arcade is available for $6.99/month, offers a free trial, and is included in Apple One bundles

Apple Arcade is expanding its library of over 200 games on April 2, with the addition of three new titles.

Players will be able to play the critically acclaimed Dredge+, which won the App Store Awards’ iPad Game of the Year for 2025. Dredge+ includes all released DLC content, including The Pale Reach, The Iron Rig, Blackstone Key, and the custom rod.

Unpacking+, winner of a Cultural Impact App Store Awards in 2023 is also being added, along with My Very Hungry Caterpillar+, where you nurture the adored character by famed children’s author Eric Carle.

Along with the three new releases, Apple Arcade subscribers can also look forward to updates for Disney SpellStruck, which adds a new Adventure Mode inspired by Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, and on April 9, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the franchise by adding a brand-new game mode, Puyo Puyo Garden.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual, Family, and Premier plans, and you can play Arcade Original across multiple devices, with access to over 200 games.

Up next: MacBook Neo for gaming? Apple’s affordable laptop may surprise you

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.