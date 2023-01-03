➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: The future of gaming laptops

📆 Alienware has announced its 2023 gaming laptop lineup

👾 The Alienware m18 is a monster desktop replacement

✈️ Alienware x16 is a portable gaming laptop that achieves power through tech

👽 Both laptops definitely look like Alienware laptops

CES 2023 is a time for the best gaming laptops of the next year, and Alienware is taking that to another level with some of the largest gaming laptops we’ve seen in years.

And when I say large I mean it. Heading up its 2023 lineup is the Alienware m18, a beast of a desktop replacement laptop. This is an 18-inch gaming laptop packed with the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia, and thanks to the sheer size of this device – it’s over an inch thick and 16 inches wide – there’s plenty of space for the hardware to breath.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 in the top-end version of this laptop has the full 150W TGP available to it, boosting up to a whopping 2.04GHz. Likewise, the Core i9-13900HX can boost all the way up to 5.4GHz. In short, the cooling afforded by the size of this chassis means you don’t have to make any compromises when it comes to performance for the best PC games.

These laptops will be packed with the best GPUs

But even if you don’t want a behemoth like the Alienware m18, the manufacturer has introduced the Alienware x16. The x17 is already on our list of the best gaming laptops, and this new iteration looks to bridge the gap between the 15-inch and 17-inch versions of its portable gaming laptop brand.

The Alienware x16 is much thinner than the m18, coming in at 0.73 inches thick and weighing 6 lbs. That’s still heavier than most of the best laptops, but its portable for a gaming laptop, especially compared with the m18.

Even with the thinner profile of this gaming laptop, you still get extremely reliable gaming performance thanks to Alienware laptops’ unique vapor chamber cooling solution.

Neither of these gaming laptops have a price tag just yet, but because they range from an entry level model to one featuring the best CPU to drop at CES, it looks like they’ll be attainable for a wide range of PC gamers who want a bit of style with their laptop.