🆕 Nintendo just dropped three more Nintendo Switch Online games

⭐️ Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2, and Densetsu no Starfy 3 never released outside of Japan

🌈 The Starfy games are colorful platformers similar to Kirby

👏 The games are available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members

Nintendo has added three more games to its Game Boy Advance library – and they’re a welcome surprise for players outside of Japan.

The three Game Boy Advance games, available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers are Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2, and Densetsu no Starfy 3.

They’re straight ports of the Japanese originals which never released outside of Japan, so don’t expect any localization work. However, these three platformers are great fun, with Starfy’s gameplay similar to the Kirby titles.

Starfy did enjoy one Western release in the form of The Legendary Starfy on Nintendo DS, and he also featured as an assist trophy in Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Wii. He might not be a household name then, but it’s nice that fans can access three rare titles as part of their Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo recently dropped seven new NES games and added an N64 Mature games section for subscribers to enjoy. It’s still the only service that hasn’t received a price hike, unlike Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. A year’s membership to Nintendo Switch Online costs a mere $19.99 a year, while a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership costs $49.99 a year.

