🆓 YouTube now lets you access over 75 free games

👍 They’re called Playables, and they’re available to all users

🕹️ You can save your progress and track your best scores

🎮 YouTube is the latest platform to include games for people to play

You can now access over 75 free games directly on YouTube and you don’t need to be a Premium subscriber either.

You might be thinking why you’d want to play games on a platform that’s designed for watching video, but it’s a trend that we’ve been seeing from other companies including LinkedIn and Netflix. LinkedIn recently launched three games for users to play and Netflix isn’t giving up on its gaming pursuits, even if barely any subscribers play them.

The free YouTube games, known as Playables, won’t rival the likes of the best PS5 games or best Switch games. They’re lightweight, fun and entertaining games that include the likes of Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask and Trivia Crack.

You can save your game progress when playing any Playables, and also track your all-time best scores. You can even share a game with friends by tapping thre three-dot more menu.

A limited number of users in select markets have been able to test Playables for a while, but everyone should start seeing them appear on the YouTube app soon. The games will show up on desktop or the iOS and Android app. You can find Playables from the Explore menu.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.