LinkedIn has officially ventured into gaming, launching three logic puzzles for users to play.

The Microsft-owned networking platform hopes that by launching similar games to that of Wordle, it will attract more users and increase engagement.

The LinkedIn games include Queens, Crossclimb, and Pinpoint, which test your abilities in logic, trivia, and word association, respectively. You can check them out here.

Like Wordle, you can play each of these three games once a day, encouraging you to return to keep your streak going. That should stop recruiters from spending all their time gaming instead of reaching out to people with new job opportunities, according to the executive editor for LinkedIn in North America, Laura Lorenzetti.

“They are contained and they’re intended to be contained because we don’t want people wasting their time,” Lorenzetti said. “That is not what we’re here for!”

The games are available globally today and you can invite your first-degree connections to play a game together. You can also share your progress in a game with those connections if you want to stir up a bit of friendly competition.

The New York Times has experienced phenomenal success with Wordle, which it acquired in 2022. Gaming continues to be one of the most lucrative markets, with streamer Netflix continuing to pursue gamers, despite relatively low engagement.

Social media sites like Facebook also found success in the past with games like Farmville, though the majority of younger users now prefer scrolling through short video reels on TikTok and Instagram or watching YouTube.

Still, seeing LinkedIn get into gaming is a surprise for a platform that’s usually reserved for lengthy threads about how one of life’s situations helped someone understand how B2B works.