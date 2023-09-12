If you plan on purchasing an iPhone 15 this year, you might end up with a launch day model that was manufactured in India instead of China.

Apple began building iPhones in India in 2017, but according to Bloomberg, the iPhone 15 could be the first model to launch in India and other regions on September 22, 2023.

Apple typically begins production in India six to nine months after China, with its main supplier, Foxconn, responsible for manufacturing the majority of iPhone models. This changed with the iPhone 14, but Apple only started production in India after the smartphone had officially launched, and not ahead of time.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 from India

🇮🇳 Some iPhone 15 launch models may be manufactured in India

📆 Apple usually begins making iPhone devices in India several months after launch

👍 However, this is the first time production models could come from outside China

📈 Apple has shifted some of its manufacturing pipeline to India in recent years

The fact your iPhone could come from India is a significant milestone for Apple, as it slowly shifted its manufacturing output to a facility in Tamil Nadu, India, to diversify its supply pipeline. The move seems particularly savvy amid rising tensions between the US and China and after the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a widespread impact on production for thousands of companies.

Apple aims to shift 25% of its iPhone production to India in the coming years, but you can expect that number to increase if relations with China continue to decline. Market factors will play a role, too, but Apple will be pleased it isn’t solely reliant on China anymore.

Apple is set to unveil a slew of new updates and devices at its Apple Event today. We’re expecting the new iPhone 15 to finally adopt USB-C charging and the Dynamic Island will replace the notch on every model. The iPhone 15 Pro Max release date will also be announced, and the device is tipped to include thinner bezels, a titanium frame and a periscope lens.