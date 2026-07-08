🤔 Microsoft has expanded sign-ups for the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition to the UK, US, Germany, and France, hinting at an upcoming announcement

📅 Pre-orders for the Xbox 25th Anniversary Controller may launch during Gamescom 2026, with an expected price of $79.99

😬 Microsoft is expected to reveal pricing and release details for the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console, which may be priced at $899.99

😮 Amidst recent layoffs and price hikes, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has indicated that Microsoft is resetting its content portfolio and operations

After announcing even more layoffs and that another price hike for Xbox Series X|S will take place in August, fans of Microsoft’s gaming division could use some positive news. Hopefully, that could happen next month.

Microsoft has expanded notification sign-ups for the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition to additional regions, hinting that an announcement about the console’s price and pre-order date could happen soon.

You can sign up to be notified in the UK, US, Germany and France, though you’re better off subscribing to The Shortcut for an instant alert that won’t get lost in your spam folder.

One rumor from eXtas1s on X suggests that pre-orders for the Xbox 25th Anniversary Controller could open during Gamescom 2026, which takes place from August 26 to August 30. The price is expected to be $79.99, which would match other limited-edition controllers, and a release date is expected in October.

It’s likely that Microsoft would also share the pre-order date, price, and release date of the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console, as Gamescom has traditionally been an event where Microsoft shares a big announcement or two. As the controller is releasing alongside the console, it’s likely both will share the same release date.

Unfortunately, as gorgeous as the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition is, it’s going to cost a lot more than we first expected. With the Xbox Series X increasing to $799.99 in August, our previous prediction of $749.99 seems unrealistic. Instead, the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price could be $899.99, making it only viable for the most dedicated fans.

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently shared another candid insight into the state of Xbox right now, and shared that Microsoft is resetting its content portfolio, its platform, and how it operates. The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition may be a homage to Microsoft’s past, but it’s clear the future of Xbox is all but certain.

Up next: Xbox Project Helix will also ditch discs for digital, though Microsoft may be working on a solution

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.