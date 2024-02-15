(Credit: The Shortcut)

Microsoft has teased that new Xbox hardware will be revealed this holiday season, which means we could finally see the rumored Xbox Series X Slim that leaked back in September last year.

Speaking on the Official Xbox podcast, president of Xbox Sarah Bond revealed that new hardware was on the way, which may also include a revised Xbox controller that borrows many of the features of the PS5 DualSense.

“There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re gonna share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap.”

🔜 Microsoft might release its Xbox Series X Slim this holiday

🔜 Microsoft might release its Xbox Series X Slim this holiday

🆕 Xbox’s Sarah Bond teased that new hardware is on the way

🎮 A new controller is also reportedly in the works

🤫 A redesign of the Xbox Series S is also rumored

A massive Xbox leak laid Microsoft’s plans bare and showed that the Redmond-based company was working on an Xbox Series X Slim and a redesign of the Xbox Series S. What’s more, a new controller that includes haptic feedback and additional features was revealed.

Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer responded to the massive Xbox leak back in September, saying that “so much has changed”.

“We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents,” Spencer said on X. “It is hard to see our team’s hard work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready.”

Sony has also released a refresh of the PS5 in the form of the PS5 Slim, but Microsoft seems to be comfortable with taking its time. If Microsoft does release a revised version of its console this holiday, we’ll be able to see how the PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim compare.