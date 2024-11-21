Xbox Cloud Gaming gets a much-needed boost after Sony's PlayStation Portal news
We've had to be patient, but you can finally stream your own games over the cloud
🙌 Xbox Cloud Gaming just got better
👏 You can finally stream games you already own
🎮 50 titles are now available, with more on the way
👀 The news comes after Sony revealed PlayStation Portal can now stream PS5 games via the cloud
Microsoft has announced that players will finally be able to stream games they own via Xbox Cloud Gaming, five years after revealing the feature was on the way.
The announcement comes the day after Sony shared that PlayStation Portal will now be able to play games via the cloud if you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium member. The news makes Sony’s portable much more appealing, and it’s now shot to the top of my Black Friday wishlist.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream over 50 games they own, which Microsoft says will continue to grow. You’ll find all the compatible games under a new “Stream your own game” section, but Microsoft has also shared the full list of supported titles below:
Animal Well
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Balatro
Baldur’s Gate 3
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
The Casting of Frank Stone
Cyberpunk 2077
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Dredge
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Farming Simulator 25
Fear the Spotlight
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy II
Final Fantasy III
Final Fantasy IV
Final Fantasy V
Final Fantasy VI
Hades
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
High On Life
Hitman World of Assassination
Hogwarts Legacy
House Flipper 2
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Lego Harry Potter Collection
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Metro Exodus
Mortal Kombat 1
NBA 2K25
PGA Tour 2K23
Phasmophobia
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Rust Console Edition
7 Days to Die
Star Wars Outlaws
Stray
The Crew Motorfest
The Outlast Trials
The Plucky Squire
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
TopSpin 2K25
Undertale
Visions of Mana
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
WWE 2K24
It’s great to see Microsoft has finally delivered on a feature fans have been waiting for, and it comes just after the company launched its new “This is an Xbox” campaign, which highlights you can use other devices to play Xbox games, not just a console.
However, despite launching in 2020, Xbox Cloud Gaming is still in beta. Even with a strong internet connection, you’ll encounter input lag and mediocre image quality, which needs to improve if Microsoft really wants to offer Xbox Cloud Gaming as an alternative to its consoles.
Thankfully, Microsoft is reportedly working on giving Xbox Cloud Gaming a big overhaul. Key changes include improving the visual quality of streams, releasing a direct-to-cloud controller to reduce latency, and adding additional features.
We’ll have to wait and see how long it takes for Microsoft to implement these recent changes, but with Sony now offering a handheld that offers cloud streaming at an attractive price point, it may act faster than usual.
Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.