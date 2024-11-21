🙌 Xbox Cloud Gaming just got better

👏 You can finally stream games you already own

🎮 50 titles are now available, with more on the way

👀 The news comes after Sony revealed PlayStation Portal can now stream PS5 games via the cloud

Microsoft has announced that players will finally be able to stream games they own via Xbox Cloud Gaming, five years after revealing the feature was on the way.

The announcement comes the day after Sony shared that PlayStation Portal will now be able to play games via the cloud if you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium member. The news makes Sony’s portable much more appealing, and it’s now shot to the top of my Black Friday wishlist.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream over 50 games they own, which Microsoft says will continue to grow. You’ll find all the compatible games under a new “Stream your own game” section, but Microsoft has also shared the full list of supported titles below:

Animal Well

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

The Casting of Frank Stone

Cyberpunk 2077

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dredge

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Farming Simulator 25

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Hades

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

High On Life

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

House Flipper 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 1

NBA 2K25

PGA Tour 2K23

Phasmophobia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rust Console Edition

7 Days to Die

Star Wars Outlaws

Stray

The Crew Motorfest

The Outlast Trials

The Plucky Squire

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

TopSpin 2K25

Undertale

Visions of Mana

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

WWE 2K24

It’s great to see Microsoft has finally delivered on a feature fans have been waiting for, and it comes just after the company launched its new “This is an Xbox” campaign, which highlights you can use other devices to play Xbox games, not just a console.

However, despite launching in 2020, Xbox Cloud Gaming is still in beta. Even with a strong internet connection, you’ll encounter input lag and mediocre image quality, which needs to improve if Microsoft really wants to offer Xbox Cloud Gaming as an alternative to its consoles.

Thankfully, Microsoft is reportedly working on giving Xbox Cloud Gaming a big overhaul. Key changes include improving the visual quality of streams, releasing a direct-to-cloud controller to reduce latency, and adding additional features.

We’ll have to wait and see how long it takes for Microsoft to implement these recent changes, but with Sony now offering a handheld that offers cloud streaming at an attractive price point, it may act faster than usual.

