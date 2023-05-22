LEGO is back at it again with another video game-themed announcement, and this time it’s Pac-Man who’s getting some brick-on-brick loving from the Danish toy company – just in time for the series’ 43rd anniversary.

The announcement trailer for the new 2,651-piece set – which costs $269.99 – sees a mom transported back to the 80s complete with big hair, spandex, and neon-colored clothing.

We then see the mom chomping up LEGO pieces just like Pac-Man eats pellets in the game, and slowly watch the mini arcade machine come to life in all its glory.

The 1980s was a time when people never stopped working out. (Credit: LEGO)

However, before she can relive the heady days of her youth, her kids rudely arrive on the scene like the troublesome ghosts from the classic coin-op title.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: LEGO Pac-Man

🕹️ A new LEGO Pac-Man set has been announced

👾 It releases on June 4 and June 1 for LEGO VIP early access customers

💰 You’ll have to stump up $269.99 if you want it

😶 The Pac-Man LEGO Arcade set is made up of 2,651 pieces

LEGO: Pac-Man Arcade set

After appearing to be cornered, Pac-Mom turns the tables on the oncoming ghosts and ends up devouring one of her precious little angels without even shedding a tear. It’s truly harrowing stuff.

Sleep well, my child. (Credit: LEGO)

Of course, she doesn’t really eat her child. That would be barbaric and a criminal offense that LEGO obviously wouldn’t endorse. No, the scene from the advert is just another clever play on Pac-Man’s timeless mechanic where the hunters can quickly become the hunted.

LEGO has gone all in on video game nostalgia recently, releasing a LEGO Atari 2600 set in August last year. It also released a LEGO Bowser set that contains 2,807 pieces and stands 12.5 inches tall when built. It doesn’t play Jack Black’s Peaches song, however.

The popular toy that transcends all ages has strengthened its recent partnership with Nintendo, too, as a new Donkey Kong LEGO set is coming soon and a Legend of Zelda LEGO set has also been spotted – good timing, considering the popularity of Tears of the Kingdom right now.

If you’d like to relive your arcade days with a homage to the 1980s classic Pac-Man, the set releases on June 4.