😅 I didn’t realize Nintendo Music separates soundtracks into 'Top Tracks' and 'All Tracks,' with 'All Tracks' often hidden in the search menu

🤔 Many users may miss out on additional songs due to the app's default focus on 'Top Tracks'

😬 Other issues with the app include AirPlay mode stopping during sleep, which can be inconvenient, and a lack of web/desktop app

👏 Despite some limitations, Nintendo Music is a valuable free perk for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

I'm always jamming along to video game soundtracks at work or whenever I'm out and about, which is how Nintendo Music quickly became one of my favorite apps.

However, much to my surprise, it turns out I've been missing out on lots of content – and I'm reluctant to blame myself.

While it may seem obvious to some, Nintendo Music has an odd way of displaying its track collection. You'd think clicking on a game would show you all the tracks available. But Nintendo separates a game's soundtrack into two playlists: 'Top Tracks' and 'All Tracks'.

I know it seems hard to miss, but I swear I’ve never seen the ‘All Tracks’ option until now… (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

And that's where the issue lies. The 'All Tracks' option is quietly placed underneath the main 'Top Tracks' playlist, and it isn't always accessible. You have to find a title in the search menu and click it to see the option to play all the tracks displayed.

Most of the time, you're only presented with the 'Top Tracks' playlist, hence my shock when I discovered there was much more Nintendo music to discover.

Although I trust Nintendo to curate the best songs for me to listen to, I wish there was a way to default to 'All Tracks' in the Nintendo Music app. I feel like there are countless songs I've missed out on because I've only listened to the tracks selected specifically by Nintendo. Yes, some may be filler or transitional tracks, but I'd rather skip through each song than miss out on something I enjoy.

Nintendo Music is slowly becoming the premier destination to listen to the Japanese company's iconic discography of tracks. I'm always excited to see what new games have been added. Hopefully in a few more years it'll contain practically every soundtrack a fan could want.

There are some other changes I'd like to see, though. The app stops playing when in AirPlay mode during sleep, which is annoying to say the least. I'd love to see a Nintendo Music desktop or web app to circumvent this issue, and make the app more accessible in general. Maybe we could get a Nintendo Music app on the Switch 2?

However, as a freebie as part of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which continues to add more value for subscribers without hiking up the price like other services (I’m looking at you, PlayStation Plus), there's little to complain about. Just make sure you're getting the most out of Nintendo Music by avoiding the same mistake I made.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.