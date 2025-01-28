The Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU is almost here (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📆 You can pre-order Nvidia’s RTX 5090 RTX 5080 on January 30

⏰ The first pre-order time is 9am ET (6am PT), according to Newegg

🫥 Multiple reports say RTX 50-series cards will quickly run out of stock at launch

👀 We’re making it easy for you to find order links to Nvidia, Newegg, Microcenter, Best Buy and Amazon

➡️ Follow Matt Swider on X & turn on notifications for restock alerts

Nvidia RTX 5090 pre-orders will begin on January 30 at 9am ET (6am PT), according to multiple retailers in the United States. They won’t last very long beyond that.

Newegg was the first store in the US to confirm that Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 pre-orders would officially open at 9am ET. Although Newegg and Best Buy already have landing pages listing all the new graphics cards it will have available, you won’t be able to add them to your cart or claim a preorder on them until Thursday morning.

Newegg RTX 5090 & RTX 5080 listings

Best Buy RTX 5090 & RTX 5080 listings

If you read our Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090 review, you know that these are Nvidia’s most impressive GPU uplifts, especially for those coming from a 30-series or even 40-series graphics card. Nvidia’s latest flagship card can let you play AAA games at 4K and 400 fps.

The RTX 5090 is Nvidia’s most powerful and thinnest flagship GPU in years (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Even with the Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition launching at $1,999, demand will be high, and multiple reports suggest the stock will be low. We fully expect the Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will sell out as fast as the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition. So you’ll have to be fast to get ahold of a new Nvidia Blackwell GPU.

Stay tuned for more RTX 5090 pre-order news. On January 30, we’ll launch a new post with links to where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 from on Newegg, Nvidia, Microcenter, Best Buy, Amazon, and more!

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.