LEGO: Luigi Mach 8 Mario Kart

Nintendo and LEGO are finally delivering what people have wanted for many years: Super Mario minifigures.

They come six years after the first batch of LEGO Super Mario sets were unveiled, and were teased yesterday to celebrate MAR10 Day (March 10) – an entire day dedicated to the world’s favourite red overalls-wearing, mustachioed Italian plumber.

For a teaser to mark the special day, Nintendo and LEGO teased one of the minifigures, showing Mario emerging from a Warp Pipe, with a head that’s more special than your standard one.

According to the teaser, these special minifigures are expected to drop in 2027, and I imagine getting hold of them may well be a challenge.

The LEGO Super Mario figures we’ve seen so far take the form of interactive toys that resemble Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and friends in a blockier form, plus there have been bigger collaborations such as a brick-built Mario figure with a Mario Kart vehicle and a pixel-art recreation of Yoshi and Mario together.

As per leaks from the Bricktap Discord server, Mario isn’t expected to be the only figure. Rumors indicate that we could see one for Luigi, a “BigFig” version of Bowser and a Yoshi with a removable shell so another figure can ride on its back.

There have been previous LEGO X Nintendo minifigures in the past for characters from Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda, although until now, Mario and his friends had evaded the Danish toy maker.

Also, to celebrate MAR10 day, Nintendo and LEGO unveiled a Mario Kart set with Luigi and his ‘Mach 8’ kart – that’s up for pre-order now with a shipping date of April 1.

We’ve seen a lot more in the way of Nintendo Lego sets in recent times, with a range of LEGO Pokemon sets and the recent LEGO Game Boy.

