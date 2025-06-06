Nintendo Switch 2 will be back in stock at Walmart for the first time tonight, June 6, 2025 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 Walmart will restock Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time since launch

🔢 The US retailer is expecting “twice as much inventory” as on June 5

🌐 It’s an online Switch 2 restock at Walmart for June 6 (not in stores)

📆 Tonight’s restock time is expected between 8pm and 9pm ET

💬 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers can enter our Substack Chat for 1:1 help and get alerts about the specific restock time

The Shortcut has confirmed that the next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock will be tonight, according to our retail sources. It’ll be the first time that the largest retailer in the United States will have the console in stock since its launch on June 5.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle pre-orders will be in stock tonight, June 6, 2025, with the expectation that it’ll happen between 8pm and 9pm ET. There will be “plenty of consoles,” according to The Shortcut’s sources, with another source saying that Walmart is “expecting twice as much inventory.”

Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock time

Walmart has sold the most Switch 2 consoles online among retail stores in the United States, so your chance to buy the highly sought-after Nintendo video game system tonight is very good. While other retailers like Best Buy and GameStop shifted most of their Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to in-store purchases, Walmart has prioritized online orders, according to my exclusive tracking data.

More than 10,000 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were purchased through The Shortcut’s links since April 24, according to our exclusive sales data. This is due to the fact that we’re tracking when and where the Switch 2 is in stock in the US, just like we did with each PS5 restock

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Is Nintendo Switch 2 hard to find in stock?

Yes, in most parts of the United States, Nintendo Switch 2 is difficult to find in stock. For example, in New York City, you can’t simply walk into a Target or a Best Buy at this moment and buy the console, according to our research at local retailers.

The first Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock is happening tonight, June 6, 2025 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Walmart and Target began selling the console in stores on the morning of June 5 (and online at Target on June 6), and people were able to walk into their local stores to find the console easily. But that didn’t last long. Switch 2 sold out within a few hours as more people caught on to the fact that it was the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. For as much marketing as Nintendo has done in advance of June 5, many consumers were blissfully unaware of the Switch 2 launch.

Have questions? Ask our journalists in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat.

Walmart to sell ‘twice as many’ Switch 2 consoles

Walmart is expecting to sell “twice the inventory as last time [June 5],” according to our retail source. That’s significant because it means Nintendo Switch 2 will be in stock tonight at Walmart for a lot longer than on launch day at midnight.

You’ll have a better chance to buy some of the best Switch 2 accessories currently on sale alongside the new video game console. Nintendo’s USB camera, Switch 2 Pro Controller, and extra Joy-Con controllers have all been popular among US consumers.

The Shortcut will update this breaking Switch 2 restock story, as we’ve become the authority on when and where the Nintendo console will restock, from the pre-order date to now. And we’ll keep updating our stories until the console is readily in stock.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Matt, a trusted technology expert with over 25 years of journalism experience and the former US Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, can be found on social media through X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.