The Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is scheduled for tonight, and now we have the confirmed time listed below

⏰ It’ll be in stock tonight at 12am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9pm PT

The Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order time for online orders has been confirmed for tonight, according to Walmart reps who sent a statement to The Shortcut.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle pre-ordes will be in stock at 12am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9pm PT one last time before the console launches. What’s significant about the Walmart Switch 2 pre-order is that it’s online at a time when gamers all over the United States are in line in advance of Best Buy and GameStop in-store pre-orders. This is your chance to skip the line.

The Shortcut helped over 10,000 people with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US at a time when the new video game console is impossible to find in stock. Our sources at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target tipped us off about the initial April 24 pre-order times, and we’re ready for sales from smaller stores like Costco and Sam’s Club.

Notice that none of the stores that had the initial Switch 2 pre-order in April have a membership or extravagant bundle? By design, stores that force these surcharges weren’t able to launch pre-orders in advance of the June 5 release date.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Walmart Switch 2 online: how to get a console

Because the Best Buy Switch 2 orders are in-store only this week, this is going to put a lot of pressure on Walmart’s servers. So, if you want a Switch 2 in June, you should be prepared to click on our alerts and check out as quickly as possible.

GameStop will also host Switch 2 pre-orders online at midnight ET, but its servers often buckle. Target won’t have new online orders until June 6, one day after the Switch 2 release date, and the console is backordered for many people (including me).

We’re already in line for Nintendo Switch 2 in New York City, and there are already several people waiting for the midnight ET launch.

Walmart Switch 2 in-store order time

Walmart is stressing that it’ll have “limited quantities” of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in “Walmart stores and Supercenters” across the United States. “Inventory will vary by location,” according to an official Walmart statement.

Walmarts in MT / PT time zones: June 4 at 10pm MT / 9pm PT (which is midnight ET). This will also include Hawaii and Alaska at their respective time zones.

Walmarts in ET / CT time zones: June 5 at 6am local time

This means you’ll have to wait several hours if you’re on the East Coast or Central Time zone in the United States because, by the time midnight ET comes about, many Walmart stores in the US will be closed.

Have questions? Ask our journalists in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat.

How many Switch 2 consoles will Walmart have?

The latest Switch 2 pre-order restock came from Walmart, but it was a flash in the pan (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut published exclusive insight into Switch 2 sales data back in April, noting that Walmart was responsible for more console sales than any other retailer in the US. This analysis was done using our sample data, but combined with our extensive PS5 restock reporting, we know that Walmart usually has the most inventory.

That’s going to be good news if you’re waiting in line for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the Walmart website come midnight tonight, or are waiting for the retailer to put the Switch 2 accessories back on sale, finally.

The Shortcut will continue to track Switch 2 pre-orders in the US at Walmart and other retailers, where we’ve become the go-to source for sending restock notifications.

