🎮 Walmart’s Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is going live in a few minutes

🔗 Links: Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle to buy it online

⏰ It’ll be in stock exactly at 12am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9pm PT

Live updates to our Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order tracking continue, as the US store will host online pre-orders in a few minutes. It’s almost time to get the console.

When? Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle pre-orders will be in stock at exactly 12am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9pm PT, and, according to our sources, there’s going to be plenty of stock of the new console. Of course, Walmart’s servers have to keep up with the demand because Best Buy and Target aren’t offering online pre-orders at launch.

Walmart has ‘plenty’ Switch 2 consoles online

Both Walmart and GameStop will have online pre-orders one final time in the US, but we heard that Walmart is going all-in on online orders with its inventory. It’ll have a limited number of consoles at select stores in the US, whereas GameStop is prioritizing in-store inventory.

The Shortcut has helped over 10,000 people find a Switch 2 pre-order in the US since the console initially went on sale on April 24. That’s through extensive tracking of consoles, just like we did with the PS5 restock news.

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Walmart Switch 2 online: how to get a console

Because the Best Buy Switch 2 orders are in-store only this week, this is going to put a lot of pressure on Walmart’s servers. So, if you want a Switch 2 in June, you should be prepared to click on our alerts and check out as quickly as possible.

GameStop will also host Switch 2 pre-orders online at midnight ET, but its servers often buckle. Target won’t have new online orders until June 6, one day after the Switch 2 release date, and the console is backordered for many people (including me).

Reportin g from Switch 2 pre-order lines

Walmart is stressing that it’ll have “limited quantities” of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in “Walmart stores and Supercenters” across the United States. “Inventory will vary by location,” according to an official Walmart statement.

Walmarts in MT / PT time zones: June 4 at 10pm MT / 9pm PT (which is midnight ET). This will also include Hawaii and Alaska at their respective time zones.

Walmarts in ET / CT time zones: June 5 at 6am local time

This means you’ll have to wait several hours if you’re on the East Coast or Central Time zone in the United States because, by the time midnight ET comes about, many Walmart stores in the US will be closed.

How many Switch 2 consoles will Walmart have?

The latest Switch 2 pre-order restock came from Walmart, but it was a flash in the pan (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Shortcut published exclusive insight into Switch 2 sales data back in April, noting that Walmart was responsible for more console sales than any other retailer in the US. This analysis was done using our sample data, but combined with our extensive PS5 restock reporting, we know that Walmart usually has the most inventory.

That’s going to be good news if you’re waiting in line for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the Walmart website come midnight tonight, or are waiting for the retailer to put the Switch 2 accessories back on sale, finally.

The Shortcut will continue to track Switch 2 pre-orders in the US at Walmart and other retailers, where we’ve become the go-to source for sending restock notifications.

