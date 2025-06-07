Nintendo Switch 2 was in stock at Walmart on Friday, and we’re expecting more consoles next week (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎮 Walmart had a big Nintendo Switch 2 restock online on Friday night

🔢 The US retailer had “twice as much inventory” as it did at launch

Both Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle restocked

🔜 More Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundles to restock next week

💬 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers can enter our Substack Chat for 1:1 help and get alerts about the specific restock time

There was a big Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock on Friday, June 6, with “plenty of consoles” and “twice as much inventory” as launch day, according to our retail sources.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle were in stock on June 6 at around 11:36 pm ET. It sold out in 20 minutes, meaning, as of publishing this story on Saturday, June 7, there’s still high demand for the console. Switch 2 can’t be found easily in certain parts of the United States.

The Shortcut subscribers got first access to a priority alert in our Substack Chat and asked the editorial team tech questions about the best way to buy the console before it sold out, and which are the best Switch 2 accessories to purchase.

This is the sort of Nintendo Switch 2 restock alert you can expect to see from us (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

More Nintendo Switch 2 restocks planned

We’re focusing on Walmart for two reasons: because it often has the most Switch 2 consoles for sale online (Best Buy and GameStop have prioritized in-store purchases) and because Walmart’s online store had the biggest restock since Switch 2 launched.

But there are other retailers in the US that are constantly getting in inventory.

Target sold a fresh batch of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles online on Friday morning, but it was so early that most people missed it. Shockingly, Best Buy hasn’t had online orders since April 24. According to Best Buy reps, it didn’t plan on having Switch 2 in stock online during the launch week. Stay tuned for next week through the Best Buy website.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

Over 10,000 Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were purchased through The Shortcut’s links from April 24 to June 5, according to our exclusive sales data. The June 6 restock likely added to the total number of our Switch 2 success stories. That data is pending.

Our reliable Switch 2 restock alerts have given US consumers an edge to find it in stock, which is exactly how The Shortcut came about during the PS5 restock chaos.

When will Switch 2 restock next at Walmart?

Walmart is sold out of the Nintendo Switch 2 for now. However, consumers in the US who bought the Switch 2 from our links were seeing immediate delivery times of Saturday and Sunday, according to our exclusive data. That lines up with the fact that Walmart has been quick to deliver the new video game console, sometimes with snacks, like it did on the Switch 2 release date, June 5.

Next week, we could see the Nintendo Switch 2 back in stock at Walmart, according to the pace at which the new console has been restocked.

While the Switch 2 is hard to get in some parts of the US, it’s a cakewalk compared to the PS5 and Xbox in 2020 and 2021. As long as you’re able to stay on top of Switch 2 restock alerts, you’ll be able to find a Switch 2 pretty easily.

Have questions? Ask our journalists in The Shortcut’s Substack Chat.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Matt, a trusted technology expert with over 25 years of journalism experience and the former US Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, can be found on social media through X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.