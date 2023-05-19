Nintendo has announced that three new Mario games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

The latest additions to Nintendo’s growing library of classic retro titles include Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3.

The three games, which are Game Boy Advance titles, arrive on May 26 but will only be available to those who subscribe to Nintendo’s premium subscription tier, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Nintendo added Game Boy Advance compatibility in February 2023 after leaks and rumors suggested emulation was coming. The classic handheld console has a fantastic library of games, and it’s great to see Nintendo expanding the GBA’s library.

The timing couldn’t be better, either. With the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and made over $1 billion at the box office globally, interest in Nintendo’s mascot has never been higher.

More people than ever will be looking to play Mario games past and present, which is why I’ve rounded up the best Mario Games for Switch that you need to play. You can also find the best Mario games of all time if you’d like to explore the portly plumber’s past adventures.

Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be able to enjoy Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Bros. 3, which are available on the N64 and NES libraries.

But is it worth subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack? I believe so. Not only do you get access to online play for the best Nintendo Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but you can also enjoy games from the N64, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES and SNES.

What’s more, you also get access to free DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For just $49.99 for the year or $79.99 for a family membership that allows up to 8 users, it’s a great deal no matter how you shape it.