🚨 The PS5 Pro is on offer this Black Friday, and you can save $100

💰 The discounted price for the PS5 Pro is $649.99 (down from $749.99)

👏 This could be the best deal we get, as the PS5 Pro and other PlayStation consoles continue to go up in price

🎮 Discounts are also available on PS5 controllers: DualSense ($59) and DualSense Edge ($169)

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a PS5 Pro Black Friday deal, I’d recommend snapping this one up today. You can save $100 on Sony’s souped-up PlayStation 5, which means it’s currently $50 less than the console launched for.

Yes, this Black Friday PS5 Pro deal would have been even better, but Sony raised the price of the PlayStation 5 Pro and its other consoles by $50 earlier this year. And unfortunately, it looks like that trend could continue.

We’ve seen Microsoft implement two price increases for the Xbox Series X|S consoles, and even Nintendo was forced to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

It means there’s a high probability that the PS5 Pro could end up closer to $800 and above if market conditions continue to be tumultuous. Not only is the PS5 Pro potentially becoming more expensive for Sony to manufacture, but tariffs are also impossible to predict right now.

Picking up a PS5 Pro for $649.99 today could seem like an even sweeter deal in a few years’ time, then, as with every price increase the discount will be less substantial. Sadly, the days of consoles becoming cheaper with every passing year appear to be over.

If you’re searching for the best performance and highest resolution possible when playing PlayStation 5 games, then you won’t want to miss this PS5 Pro Black Friday deal.

If the PS5 Pro isn’t for you, you can also save on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and PS5 Slim during Black Friday. The standard PlayStation 5 consoles are down to $399 and $499, respectively, which, funnily enough, is what they used to cost.

You also pick up the PlayStation Portal for $179 and save $20. The handheld recently received an update to support cloud streaming, making it a much more viable option if you have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

If you already have Sony’s console and enjoy online multiplayer games, the PS5 DualSense Edge controller that’s aimed at pro gamers has a rare $30 discount, making it $169. You can also save on the PS5 DualSense controller, which is down to $59 ($20 off).

