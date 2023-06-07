If you download a lot of PS Plus free games or have simply grown tired of deleting games off your PS5, WD_Black has revealed a new 4TB SSD that should make storage management a thing of the past.

The only catch is WD_Black’s 4TB PS5 SSD costs $549.99 – that’s more than the console itself, and the same as the PSVR 2 price. I’d recommend checking out our best PS5 SSD roundup for cheaper alternatives.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825GB SSD, but you only have access to 667GB. You also can’t use an external drive to play the best PS5 games – any games stored on an external drive need to be moved back onto the console’s SSD if you want to play them.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 4TB SSD

🆕 WD_Black has revealed a new 4TB SSD for PS5

💰 It costs $549, which is more than the console itself

🤔 WD_Black also has 1TB and 2TB capacity options which are cheaper

🪛 It’s fairly easy to add more storage to your PS5

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to add more storage to your PS5. Our PS5 SSD upgrade guide will walk you through every step and outlines the requirements set out by Sony that each SSD must meet. You’ll need a compatible M.2 SSD, ideally 1TB or 2TB, and one that includes a heatsink.

A 4TB SSD is a nuclear option for solving your PlayStation 5 storage woes, but it’s an appealing option to those who want to have every game available without the need to delete any titles to make room. With games ballooning in file size – see Call of Duty for the most egregious examples – space is always at a premium.

I’d personally recommend picking up a 2TB SSD if you can, as that seems to be the sweet spot in terms of storage and value. Prices continue to fail, particularly for 1TB drives, with some brands offering a sizable increase to the PS5’s base storage for less than $100.

Make sure you double-check Sony’s SSD requirements before you buy a random SSD, though. Not every drive will work, and you’ll save yourself a headache in the long run if you take the time to ensure it’s compatible.