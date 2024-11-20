🆕 Valve is reportedly working on a Steam Controller 2

🏭 Its codename is “Ibex” and it’s being tooled for mass production

🤔 It could release alongside Valve’s new VR headset and controllers

🎮 Many of the Steam Controller’s innovations can be found on the Steam Deck

I’ve tested countless controllers over the years – a quick look at our best Switch controllers and best PS5 controllers is testament to that fact. However, nothing has intrigued me more than Valve’s Steam Controller, a weird Owl-like amalgamation between a classic Xbox controller and various PC trackpads.

As strange as it was, the Steam Controller was also a very forward-thinking device and became a bit of a cult classic. It had gyro support, back buttons, haptic feedback (for the trackpads), and was infinitely customizable. Many of its features have carried over to Valve’s Steam Deck, too.

Despite its flaws, I enjoyed using the Steam Controller, and hoped that Valve would return to offer a more premium feeling device. Thankfully, it sounds like that might finally be happening.

Brad Lynch, a reliable source when it comes to VR and Valve’s inner workings has shared a new leak. Lynch says the codename for Steam Controller 2 is “Ibex” and that it’s being tooled for mass production right now.

Lynch also hinted that Valve’s follow up to its VR headset Index, codenamed “Deckard”, also has controllers in production under the codename “Roy”.

The Steam Controller 2 is separate to whatever Valve is cooking up for its VR headset, and the company’s next gamepad will hopefully feature a dedicated D-Pad, larger face buttons, and some more desirable features like haptic feedback.

It’d be nice to see one of the big manufacturers adopt Hall Effect sensors instead of the cheaper, more prone to stick drift potentiometers.

Regretfully, I sold my Steam Controller a few years ago and Valve discontinued the device shortly after in 2019. The prospect of a Steam Controller 2 excites me, then, as Valve has a history of releasing bold, risky devices.

