📅 Xreal has opened reservations for its Aura spatial computing glasses, which are set for release this fall

🆚 These standalone, Android XR-powered glasses are designed to compete with the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3

👀 The Xreal Aura will feature “Fallout: Tactics,” a new game that uses gesture controls and overlays 3D maps onto physical surfaces

💰 Priced at over $700, the headset offers a 57-degree field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, and Full HD resolution

Xreal: Xreal Aura

Xreal recently opened reservations for its new Xreal Aura spatial computing glasses, which are due to be released in the fall.

Powered by Android XR, the Xreal Aura glasses are positioned as a direct competitor to Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3, and they’re the first Xreal device built from the ground up for standalone mixed reality.

Of course, that means the Xreal Aura will let you play games (not just show them on a virtual screen like with the Xreal 1S). But few will have expected the Xreal Aura glasses to be the home of the next Fallout game.

Fallout: Tactics is a digital adaptation of the tabletop skirmish game that combines squad-level tactics with immersive 3D maps and gesture controls. The game can be overlaid onto a physical table using Aura’s optical see-through display.

It admittedly looks pretty impressive judging from the short trailer shown, and may make more people interested in Xreal’s next pair of glasses than before. I know I am.

The Xreal Aura is expected to cost $700+, which makes it significantly more affordable than an Apple Vision Pro or even Snap’s new Specs glasses. The display has a 57-degree field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, and a Full HD resolution.

We’ll have to see whether more games are announced for the Xreal Aura as we get closer to launch, but it’s certainly caught our eye by getting a new Fallout game.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.