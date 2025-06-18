(Credit: The Shortcut)

👀 A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the record-breaking Stellar Blade is in the early stages of development, according to PlayForum

🙏 The game looks to be getting a platform-optimized version for Switch 2 to suit its lower power against the current PS5 and PC version of the title

📈 Stellar Blade's potential for a Switch 2 release also sits in line with Shift Up's (the game's developer) multi-platform strategy for the game

🥰 It has previously wowed us on PS5, and has been well-optimized for PS5 Pro

A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the record-breaking Stellar Blade, a game that’s still exclusive to PS5 in the console space, could be coming soon.

According to Korean site PlayForum, the game's developer, Shift Up, has received a Switch 2 dev kit and is reportedly working on a port for Nintendo's new console.

To be specific, they're also working on a platform-specific optimized version of the game, given the lower power of the Switch 2 against the PS5 and high-end PCs – we roughly know that the power of Switch 2 is more comparable to an Xbox Series S anyway, according to one developer.

The move to Nintendo Switch 2 would mark the third platform that Stellar Blade has launched on, following its very successful launch on PC last week that arrived earlier than anticipated, and sits in line with Shift Up's multi-platform strategy for the game, according to PlayForum.

Stellar Blade has also sold over a million copies on PS5, while also hitting a million copies sold on PC within three days of its release, doing record numbers for a PlayStation-published single-player game on PC, and is one of the best PS5 games we've played.

In our Stellar Blade review, we said “It feels like a showcase title for PlayStation 5, taking full advantage of the console’s powerful hardware, unique DualSense controller, and super-fast load times.”

Developer Shift Up recently gifted its staff Nintendo Switch 2 consoles after previously buying everyone a PS5 and a PS5 Pro. (Credit: ShiftUp)

Stellar Blade was also one of the first titles to be optimized for PS5 Pro with features such as support for the console's PSSR upscaler, as well as a boost in visual fidelity depending on the quality mode selected.

We’ve seen Nintendo Switch 2 handle graphically demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 with aplomb, so there’s nothing to suggest a competent and fully-featured port of Stellar Blade couldn’t come to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

As we mentioned in our Nintendo Switch 2 review, the latest system from Nintendo is no slouch in the graphics department, offering support for the latest display technologies like 120Hz, VRR, and HDR.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.