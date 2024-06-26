(Credit: Shift Up)

Stellar Blade has reportedly sold over one million copies on PS5, according to its developer Shift Up. That might not sound like a noteworthy achievement to some, but it's quite the milestone for a brand-new IP and a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

It’s worth remembering that Sony only has an install base of 50 million PS5 consoles and not everyone will be interested in an action game from an unknown studio. Stellar Blade is also a mature-rated game, meaning some players won’t be able to access it.

Thankfully, those who do pick it up will almost certainly enjoy it. I awarded the game a perfect score in my Stellar Blade review, and it’s become one of the highest user-rated games on Metacritic. It also now sits at the top of our coveted best PS5 games list.

But if Shift Up wants to spur on more sales, a PC version is likely a must. According to Game Meca and translated by VGC, Shift Up CEO Jaewoo Ahn said the company is “currently looking at a PC version of Stellar Blade, which we believe would be a great way to monetize the IP once again.”

However, PC players may have to wait a while. Ahn also said he couldn’t comment further on a Stellar Blade PC port, due to its “contractual relationship” with Sony. Sony likely has a timed exclusivity deal on the game, similar to what we’ve seen from titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which eventually came to PC.

That hasn’t stopped Shift Up from making Stellar Blade more appealing to PS5 players, especially those who already own the game. It’s received several pleasing updates that have added more content like a boss challenge mode and it even addressed the game’s controversial censorship by adding uncensored outfits after fan demand.

