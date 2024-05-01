(Credit: Shift Up)

😍 Stellar Blade is seemingly loved by fans

🥇 The game is one of the highest-rated among users on Metacritic

⭐ It also has an impressive review score on the PlayStation Store



Stellar Blade has a respectable Metacritic score of 82 after 122 reviews, but its user score has now reached a rating of 9.2 – making it one of the highest-scored PS5 games ever.

With over 2,400 ratings, Stellar Blade’s user score has surpassed the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which currently sit on a score of 8.9.

The positive reviews for Stellar Blade continue on the PlayStation Store, where the title has received over 20,000 ratings and has a score of 4.79/5 at the time of writing (thanks, Push Square).

I particularly enjoyed developer Shift Up’s PS5 exclusive, awarding the game a perfect score in my Stellar Blade review. The game received a day one patch which made it even better, adding a New Game+ mode, reducing input lag, and introducing more visual options.

The new update also added many new costumes for EVE to wear, but it introduced some controversy, too.

It was quickly discovered that a few of the game’s outfits had been censored, which led to a pushback from gamers. Developer Shift Up proudly posted on X that the game would be uncensored in all regions, but didn’t explain why the changes were made.

When questioned about the censorship, Stellar Blade’s director Hyung-Tae Kim, director of the game, explained that the most recent update shows the final design of the outfit. That’s despite unpatched physical copies of the game showing the outfits in their original form.

“Understandably, we also recognize this issue. However, the final costume that we wanted to show you is indeed the costume in version 1.0.0.2. I want to clarify that is our final product. However, I know this answer is not enough to convince our users. There is an internal discussion ongoing regarding this, so I think we’ll have a chance to answer it soon,” Kim explained.

The perceived censorship has led to a ‘Free Stellar Blade’ petition being created, which has attracted over 60,000 signatures and will be delivered to Shift Up and Sony if it reaches 100,000 signatures.

Stellar Blade’s censorship has once again opened a rather toxic divide between those who feel censorship is wrong, and those who seemingly claim they “don’t care” but care enough to tell those who are upset by censorship that they shouldn’t be. It’s all very reminiscent of the polarising reaction to the Sweet Baby Inc. detected list. You can read more about that situation in our exclusive interview with its creator.