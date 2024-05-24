(Credit: Shift Up)

👍 Stellar Blade’s latest update adds some uncensored outfits

🔞 Two outfits that were previously covered up have been changed to their original design

✍️ It comes after a Stellar Blade petition to roll back the changes reached 90,000 signatures

👎 The original outfits that were changed have not been reverted, however

Stellar Blade’s new update, which added a boss challenge mode and several other welcome changes, also contains some new costumes for EVE to wear. And it looks like a small victory has been achieved for those who opposed the game’s apparent censorship changes.

EVE’s new outfits include two variants of existing costumes: ‘Holiday Rabbit’ and ‘Cybernetic Bondage’. However, the sections that were previously covered have been restored to their original form.

The news has been met with celebration by gamers who launched a petition to ‘Free Stellar Blade’, accusing Sony and Shift Up of censoring the game’s outfits in a day one patch. Developer Shift Up denied these claims and cleared Sony of any wrongdoing, but the pre-patched physical version of Stellar Blade proved that changes were made.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see Shift Up change the original costumes that started the backlash in the first place, but it seems like the developer has at least taken note. Other variants of these costumes follow the same censored designs, while these two new ones don’t.

Whether you were outraged by Stellar Blade’s costume changes or not shouldn’t take away from the fact the Korean developer has created one of the best PS5 games to date. I gave the game a perfect score in my Stellar Blade review, and the action title has only gotten better thanks to recent updates.

Stellar Blade has also obtained one of the highest user scores on Metacritic, leading to developer Shift Up teasing that it’s working on a PC version and a possible sequel.

