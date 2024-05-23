(Credit: Shift Up)

Developer Shift Up has announced another substantial Stellar update that makes one of the best PS5 games even better.

The new update adds many features and goodies, including a new ‘Boss Challenge’ mode. You can replay the game’s various bosses and obtain new rewards for completing certain criteria.

EVE is also getting some new outfits for players to unlock. You can obtain the ‘Neurolink Suit’ by defeating all bosses in the new Boss challenge mode, and two more outfits can be found at Adam’s safe house.

The Stellar Blade brings with it various quality-of-life changes, too. Not that I encountered any in my Stellar Blade review, but several bugs have been squashed, including trophies not unlocking, and the time limit for puzzles has been slightly increased.

Moreover, you can now enable an option to lock on to an enemy when exiting ranged mode and always show the compass in the HUD.

Shift Ups says many other improvements have been made to the game’s controls, balance, and more, and also ended its announcement post on X with a teaser simply saying “And…”

Whether or not that last tease relates to rolling back the game’s censorship changes remains to be seen. A ‘Free Stellar Blade’ petition was launched, demanding that the developer revert some of the costume changes that were made after the game’s day-one patch.

However, Shift Up has since defended the censorship changes and insisted that Sony had nothing to do with the design process.

This update is the second major patch the game has received. Stellar Blade received a New Game+ mode and a plethora of new costumes as part of the game’s day one patch. The game’s latency was also improved, along with enemy placements and various settings.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.