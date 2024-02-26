(Credit: The Shortcut/Kevin Lee)

🆕 Xiaomi has released two new smartphones at MWC 2024

📷 They’re aimed at photographers and boast cutting-edge specs

⚙️ The Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts Sony’s 2nd gen 1-inch camera sensor

😢 Unfortunately, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra won’t be released in the US

Xiaomi unveiled its latest pair of smartphones at MWC 2024, and they’re impressive, to say the least, rivaling the top phones we’ve reviewed including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As you might have guessed, the cameras are the star of the show when it comes to Xiaomi’s new phones. The 14 Ultra includes Sony’s second-gen 1-inch mobile camera sensor, a new AI computational model to help fine-tune your shots and six focal lengths. A 75mm floating telephoto, 120mm periscope lens, and a 12mm ultra-wide camera mean it should be able to handle every scenario.

A seperate Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography kit can be purchased as a seperate add-on, starting from €199 (around $215), which offers a dedicated grip and case. What’s more, there’s a two-stage shutter button, custom dial, a zoom lever, customizable video recording button and it also functions as an external charging battery bank.

(Credit: The Shortcut/Kevin Lee)

It also features a “movie mode,” which lets you capture “an authentic cinematic look and motion blur,” according to the company’s press release, and is capable of capturing 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at 120fps.

The display is no slouch, either, as it uses what Xiaomi is calling “an all around liquid display” and a WQHD+ dynamic 1-120Hz AMOLED panel. It can also reach up to 300 nits of peak brightness. This is also on the growing Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones list, delivers ultra-fast and, importantly, power-efficient performance.

(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

The cheaper Xiaomi 14 can be powered to 100% battery life in 31 minutes, thanks to its 90W HyperCharge technology. It also has a 6.36-inch striking CrystalRes dynamic AMOLED display with the same 1-120Hz AMOLED.

Xiaomi had a large booth at MWC this year and also showed off its tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, as well as the Watch S3 and Smart Band 8 Pro smartwatches. It even showcased the gorgeous Xiaomi SU7 car and the adorable CyberDog 2 robot dog. However, it was the 14 Ultra which was attracting the most attention due to its high-end specs and sleek design.

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra release date

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra are available to order today, with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra costing €1,499 (around $1,620) and the regular Xiaomi 14 starting at €999 (around $1,080). Unfortunately, Xiaomi won’t be releasing its two Leica-endorsed flagships in the US despite former President Donald Trump’s 2021 ban being overturned by the Biden administration. You’ll have to import the phones if you want the best that mobile photography has to offer worldwide.