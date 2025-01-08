CES has revealed all sorts of surprise products like a 27-inch TV you can sling around and a rollable laptop, but my favorite device has to be this 11-inch gaming handheld that displays glasses-free 3D.

It comes from a collaboration between Intel and Tencent – the PUBG owner – and it’s called the Sunday Dragon 3D One…yes, really. Naming aside, the gaming handheld bares a striking resemblance to the Acer Nitro Blaze 11, down to the detachable controllers and deployable kickstand.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Of course, the most notable feature of this device is its glasses-free 3D display, which looks surprisingly convincing without causing noticeable eyestrain. That’s all thanks to the eye-tracking technology that complements its lenticular, glasses-free 3D display.

It uses technology we’ve seen in other autostereoscopic displays like the Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 and Samsung Odyssey 3D. However, it is almost like holding a window to another world since it’s in a portable format.

The sheer size of the Tencent Sunday Dragon 3D One is ridiculous (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Internally, the handheld sports an Intel Arrowlake-U processor (specifically the Core Ultra 7 258V) with 32GB LPDDR5x Memory and 1TB of storage. There’s almost no chance this device will ever come to the US, especially now that the US government has labeled Tencent a Chinese military company.

However, I hope it will be white-labeled, or another manufacturer (i.e. Nintendo) might make a similar device in the future.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director and he likes big handhelds and he cannot lie.