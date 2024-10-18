Friday’s 10-story newsletter ends with discount codes below ⤵️

The Analogue 3D is the ultimate Nintendo 64. (Credit: Analogue)

🎮 The Analogue 3D is a modern spin on the Nintendo 64

🕹️ It can play original cartridges at 4K resolution via HDMI

👏 It’s packed with today’s features: save states, Bluetooth & WiFi

📆 Pre-orders start October 21 at 11am ET – and it will sell out quickly

💰 It’ll cost $250 to get that proper 90s GoldenEye 007 nostalgia trip

Still got your old N64 cartridges and controllers? The Analogue 3D should be on your radar. It can play Nintendo’s nearly 400 N64 games at a full 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port, and the console is packed with modern-day features like save states, Bluetooth and WiFi. You can even take screenshots.

It costs $250 and you can pick up a special 8BitDo-designed N64 controller for $39 if you want a wireless option. Pre-orders begin on October 21 at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Prediction 1: Like previous Analogue products like the Analogue Pocket, expect this new console to sell out fast.

Prediction 2: This may create a run on N64 games on both eBay and in retro game shops. Tip: Secure classic games now before everyone gets their refreshed console and N64 cartridge prices are driven up. 📈

The new iPad Mini 7th generation is finally here. (Credit: Apple)

📱 Apple announced a new iPad mini after three years of waiting

⚙️ What’s new: the A17 processor and 128GB base storage

✏️ Fresh upgrades: Apple Pencil 2nd gen support & USB-C port

🎨 Five colors, including the new blue and purple colors

📆 iPad mini is available for preorder now for $499; ships October 23

It took three years, but Apple has finally launched a new iPad Mini. It features an upgraded A17 processor, USB-C, and supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and new $59 Smart Folio case. Not much else has changed, but you can get it for $499 for the WiFi-only model or $649 with cellular.

Best Buy: iPad mini 7th generation

It’s been a long wait, but a color Kindle has arrived. (Credit: Amazon)

🙏 The Kindle Colorsoft feels like a long time coming

😍 It’s Amazon’s first color Kindle, and it’s an exciting proposition

✍️ The new display will bring book covers to life and make annotating easier

😁 However, it’s the transformative effect on graphic novels that’s really exciting

Amazon’s first color Kindle is now available, and it’s called the Colorsoft. It retains all the features of Amazon’s excellent Paperwhite e-reader, but the new E-ink display opens up new possibilities like graphic novels. It’s the e-reader many will have been waiting for.

Amazon also announced a new Kindle Scribe, two new Kindle Kids models, and a refreshed Paperwhite. They’re available now, but the best time to buy will be Black Friday or when the next Amazon Prime Day rolls around in June 2025.

Amazon: Kindle Colorsoft

Amazon: Kindle Scribe (New 2024)

Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite (New 2024)

Amazon: Kindle (New 2024)

Amazon: Kindle Kids (2024)

The PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order hasn’t gone live on Amazon yet (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📦 Amazon never sold PS5 30th Anniversary console like other retailers

🙏 There’s still hope that the $499 limited-edition PS5 will be sold

📆 The Shortcut has a theory on when it’ll likely be in stock

Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders haven’t gone live yet, and it’s one of the few US retailers to hold back its inventory of the limited-edition console. That’s good news if you want to buy the PS1-themed $499 PS5 Slim console.

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders haven't gone live yet, and it's one of the few US retailers to hold back its inventory of the limited-edition console. That's good news if you want to buy the PS1-themed $499 PS5 Slim console.

The Shortcut checks the Amazon PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order page routinely, offering reliable restock alerts to followers of Matt Swider on X. Even though we saw other American retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop offer pre-orders on October 10 at 10am ET, Amazon didn't sell the 30th Anniversary console. It's safe to say that Amazon could restock the new PS5 at any time, but we're watching for one specific date.

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

GameStop: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

The Sonos Arc Ultra delivers impressive sound. (Credit: Sonos)

🔊 Sonos announces its new Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer

📣 The Sonos Arc Ultra features 14 drivers, three more than the Arc

📐 It’s also thinner than the four-year-old Sonos Arc

🎛️ Sound Motion drivers produce bigger & heavier sound

🎶 Sonos Arc Ultra can produce a 9.1.4 sound field all on its own

🫨 Sonos Sub 4 features a new matte finish and dual force-cancelling woofers

📆 Ships October 29, but Sonos Arc Ultra ($999) & Sub 4 ($799) pre-orders begin today

Best Buy: Sonos Arc Ultra

Best Buy: Sonos Sub 4

Sonos has announced its long-awaited Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar, and it truly is an all-in-one surround sound system.

The Sonos Arc Ultra features 14 drivers units, which gives it three more drivers than found in the standard Arc soundbar from 2020 and yet it’s also slimmer than Sonos previous soundbar. Sonos says it has developed Sound Motion technology so smaller driver units can produce bigger and heavier sound.

The Meta Quest 3S is available now. (Credit: Meta)

💪 Meta’s more budget-friendly headset is no slouch

👏 It features better low-light tracking than the Quest 3

👀 It’s because it has IR Illuminators built-in

💰 The Meta Quest 3S is available now for $299

Walmart: Meta Quest 3S

Best Buy: Meta Quest 3S

Amazon: Meta Quest 3S

The Sonos Roam 2 is a great portable speaker. (Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 4 out of 5

Pros:

✅ 📻 Compact, portable speaker with size-defying audio quality

✅ 🔊 Versatile sound with clear instruments and vocals, balanced treble, and present bass

✅ ➕ Perfect add-on speaker for those heavily bought into a Sonos system already

✅ 🪄 Automatic TruePlay tuning ensures you get the best sound in any space

✅ 💵 Competitively priced

Cons

❌ 📶 Connects over the outdated Bluetooth 5.0 standard only

❌ 👨‍💻 Only supports AAC and SBC codecs

❌ 🪫 Max 10-hour battery life is too short

❌ 📵 TruePlay still not available to Android users

Walmart: Sonos Roam 2

Best Buy: Sonos Roam 2

Amazon: Sonos Roam 2

The Shortcut team attended IFA 2024 to judge the best technology coming this year and beyond (Image Credit: Matt Swider and Kevin Lee / The Shortcut using Google’s Add Me on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold)

🧪 We tested 100+ gadgets over the last month in Berlin

🏆 We picked the 30 best technology innovations we saw in person

🥇 Big award winners: DJI Honor, Lenovo, Anker, Ugreen and Govee

💯 IFA, which turned 100 this year, is Europe’s version of CES

Over the last month, The Shortcut team tested 100+ new and forthcoming gadgets to give you a glimpse of the future of technology. There was no better place to show off the latest laptops, phones, drones, smart fans and cans (as in headphones) than IFA 2024 in Berlin. IFA is the CES of Europe and just hit its centennial anniversary.

IFA stands for the Internationale FunkAusstellung (International Radio Exhibition), and obviously, the expo has evolved since its inception in 1924. On the 100th anniversary of IFA, we’re reviewing our favorite of the 100 gadgets we tested.

Here are the top 30, according to your tech experts at The Shortcut.

The Anker Soundcore Space One Pro headphones are super comfy. (Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 4 out of 5

Pros

✅ One of the best values in the headphone market

✅ Comfortable over-the-ear headphones

✅ Solid sound quality with amazing ANC

✅ Long 40-hour battery life

✅ Cross-platform app support on iOS and Android

Cons

❌ Transparency mode is bad

❌ Mic quality is disappointing

❌ They’re kind of chunky

Trying to find the PS5 Disc Drive is a problem. (Credit: Tim Gouw/The Shortcut)

😞 The PS5 Pro is a harder sell than it needs to be

🤔 The digital-only console requires a disc drive, which Sony sells for $79.99

🤷‍♂️ However, in the UK, it’s still sold out everywhere

🙌 Thankfully, it’s back in stock in the US but could sell out soon

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order

Best Buy: PS5 Pro pre-order

GameStop: PS5 Pro pre-order

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Can't afford it? Totally fine. I'm opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can't spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

